HeartCore Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

Grew total number of global enterprise customers to 877 as of June 30, 2022.

Launched “truRes-12K”, the world’s first 12k-compatible real-time 360° virtual reality camera.

Released Robot Store, an e-commerce website that provides Robotic Automation Process (“RPA”) services to its Japanese enterprise-level customers.

Launched the Human Resources Digital Transformation Development Service, to help implement and advance HR related digital transformation initiatives for its enterprise-level customers.

Authorized a $3.5 million share repurchase program.

Signed Go IPO consulting agreement with SYLA, marking the Company’s third Go IPO client.

Selected by BestStartup.Asia as one of the 101 top Tokyo software companies and startups.



Management Commentary

“We’ve begun generating momentum across all fronts of new and existing lines of business, as we look to expand through organic and inorganic methods,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “Although the depreciation of the Yen against the U.S. dollar has been stark, I am encouraged by the 6% increase on Yen-based sales as we’re starting to recognize revenues from Go IPO and continuing to grow our core enterprise software business. The continued inbound interest we’ve received for Go IPO is promising and we expect to capitalize on that growing demand as the only company in Japan to provide this type of service. Additionally, we remain laser focused on looking to expand through M&A and are keen on finding the right company to help augment our growth efforts. I am truly encouraged by all the progress that is being made and look forward to finishing off what we expect will be a strong calendar year for HeartCore.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were $2.7 million compared to $2.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a 14% depreciation of the Yen against the U.S. dollar, which was offset by revenue from the Company’s recently launched Go IPO program. On Yen-based sales, revenues increased by 6% year-over-year.

Gross profit decreased to $1.3 million (gross margin of 50%) from $1.7 million (gross margin of 59%) in the same period last year.

Operating expenses increased to $3.0 million from $1.2 million in the same period last year. The increase was due to an increase in selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses. In particular, the Company experienced a one-time expense in developing the truRes-12K camera, in addition to an increase in employee salary expenses as it ramped up hiring efforts.

Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. was $1.7 million, or $(0.09) per share, compared to a net income attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. of approximately $401,000, or $0.03 per share, in the same period last year. The net loss was primarily due to an increase in operating expenses.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $12.5 million compared to $2.6 million in the same period last year.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 2,670,297 $ 2,865,192 Cost of revenues 1,337,296 1,175,387 Gross profit 1,333,001 1,689,805 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 728,836 101,124 General and administrative expenses 1,850,315 1,020,842 Research and development expenses 417,228 80,025 Total operating expenses 2,996,379 1,201,991 Income (loss) from operations (1,663,378 ) 487,814 Other income (expenses): Interest income 9,091 3,726 Interest expenses (17,590 ) (12,404 ) Other income 8,777 14,207 Other expenses (31,562 ) (5,403 ) Total other income (expenses) (31,284 ) 126 Income (loss) before income tax provision (1,694,662 ) 487,940 Income tax expense 8,979 76,226 Net income (loss) (1,703,641 ) 411,714 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest - 10,924 Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (1,703,641 ) $ 400,790 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 219,360 (13,848 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) (1,484,281 ) 397,866 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest - 10,557 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (1,484,281 ) $ 387,309 Net earnings (loss) per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.* Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding* Basic 18,936,829 15,242,454 Diluted 18,936,829 15,515,943 *Retrospectively restated for effect of share issuances on July 16, 2021





HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,463,179 $ 3,136,839 Accounts receivable, net 1,119,990 960,964 Prepaid expenses 852,270 444,405 Due from related party 46,639 50,559 Loan receivable from employee - 8,341 Other current assets 23,304 15,654 Total current assets 14,505,382 4,616,762 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 211,180 261,414 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,677,171 3,319,749 Deferred tax assets 239,176 297,990 Security deposits 235,274 278,237 Long-term loan receivable from related party 260,592 335,756 Loan receivable from employee, non-current - 4,518 Other non-current assets 4,012 8,737 Total non-current assets 3,627,405 4,506,401 Total assets $ 18,132,787 $ 9,123,163 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 818,222 $ 646,425 Accrued payroll and other exmployee costs 364,123 255,082 Due to related party 5,857 1,110 Current portion of long-term debts 733,235 849,995 Insurance premium financing 220,583 - Operating lease liabilities, current 280,789 332,277 Finance lease liabilities, current 20,717 37,459 Income tax payables 1,322 10,919 Deferred revenue 1,991,090 1,690,917 Mandatorily redeemable financial interest - 447,986 Other current liabilities 65,547 281,673 Total current liabilities 4,501,485 4,553,843 Non-current liabilities: Long term debts 1,367,101 1,871,580 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,467,546 3,076,204 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 9,279 23,861 Other non-current liabilities 132,648 156,627 Total non-current liabilities 3,976,574 5,128,272 Total liabilities 8,478,059 9,682,115 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) - - Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 18,999,276 and 15,819,943 shares issued; 18,440,467 and 15,546,454 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 1,899 1,554 Additional paid-in capital 17,883,555 3,350,779 Treasury shares, at cost (1,336,762 ) - Accumulated deficit (7,178,205 ) (3,896,113 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 284,241 (15,172 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 9,654,728 (558,952 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 18,132,787 $ 9,123,163





HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (3,282,092 ) $ 223,477 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expenses 46,688 55,458 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,768 3,923 Non-cash lease expense 143,845 171,935 Deferred income taxes 14,167 96,517 Share-based compensation 888,826 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (344,779 ) (570,886 ) Prepaid expenses (266,030 ) (282,508 ) Other assets (5,516 ) (46,074 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 281,567 128,308 Accrued payroll and other exmployee costs 175,246 105,120 Due to related party 5,448 - Operating lease liabilities (148,125 ) (176,913 ) Finance lease liabilities (288 ) (689 ) Income tax payables (8,756 ) 5,487 Deferred revenue 596,762 621,707 Other liabilities (193,598 ) 13,049 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (2,093,867 ) 347,911 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (30,963 ) (19,894 ) Advance and loan provided to related parties - (83,798 ) Repayment of loan provided to related party 21,508 - Net cash flows used in investing activities (9,455 ) (103,692 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance cost 13,602,554 - Proceeds from issuance of common shares prior to initial public offering 220,572 - Repurchase of common shares (1,336,762 ) - Payments for finance leases (24,189 ) (29,561 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 258,087 - Repayment of long-term debts (469,166 ) (503,230 ) Repayment of insurance premium financing (167,955 ) - Payments for debt issuance costs (1,030 ) (1,420 ) Payment for mandatorily redeemable financial interest (430,489 ) - Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 11,651,622 (534,211 ) Effects of exchange rate changes (221,960 ) (149,784 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 9,326,340 (439,776 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 3,136,839 3,058,175 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 12,463,179 $ 2,618,399 - - Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Interest paid $ 28,025 $ 20,635 Income taxes paid $ 3,013 $ 9,047 Non-cash investing and financing transactions Payroll withheld as repayment of loan receivable from employees $ 12,034 $ 7,240 Expense paid by related parties on behalf of the Company $ - $ 39,679 Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property and equipment $ 9,676 $ - Share repurchase liability settled by issuance of common shares $ 16 $ - Deferred offering costs recognized against the proceeds from the offering $ 178,847 $ - Insurance premium financing $ 388,538 $ -



