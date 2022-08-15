Altisource Asset Management Corporation Announces NYSE Acceptance of Remediation Plan to Address Deficiency Letter Notice

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced that the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE”) has accepted the Company’s remediation plan (the “Plan”) to regain compliance with Rule 1003(a)(i). As previously disclosed, the Company will now have until November 30, 2023 to execute on our Plan; during this time AAMC will be required to provide quarterly status reports to the NYSE on achieving the thresholds denoted in the Plan in comparison to our operating actual results.



“We are very pleased that the NYSE has accepted our remediation plan," stated Jason Kopcak, Chief Executive Officer. "Our Company has a lot of work ahead to ensure we meet the terms of the plan and I am confident that our team will execute the plan.”

About AAMC

AAMC is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs.

Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

