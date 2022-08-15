Three Sixty Solar Commences Trading on NEO with Ticker ‘VSOL’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (“Three Sixty,” “Three Sixty Solar,” or the “Company”), the first company to design, build and patent a commercial solar tower, is pleased to announce that effective today its common shares have commenced trading on the NEO Exchange (NEO) under the ticker symbol “VSOL.”



Three Sixty Solar was founded with a mission to bring solar energy to people and places where it could never go before. By installing solar panels vertically rather than spread out through endless fields, Three Sixty enables operators to save more than 90% of the land they would have otherwise required to install the same amount of power with traditional ground-mounted solar. Three Sixty Solar believes this is a ground-breaking concept that could hold great disruptive potential across the global solar industry.

Three Sixty Solar CEO, Brian Roth notes, “Today’s announcement is the culmination of an extensive effort by our entire team, numerous partners, consultants, and stakeholders. Public listing on a senior exchange is an excellent launchpad to earn immediate attention by the investment community, and through this, we hope to build many positive long-lasting relationships across the nation. We believe we have a unique opportunity to be a significant player in the solar industry and to change the way solar energy is deployed around the globe for decades to come. We look forward to the continued participation of our early and future stakeholders as we continue to build shareholder value in our exciting venture.”

About Three Sixty Solar Corp. (NEO: VSOL)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an all-Canadian enterprise which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global market. The company’s premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar’s unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: http://www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts and follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is a recognized Canadian exchange for senior public companies and investment products. Operating since mid-2015, NEO was launched with the stated purpose of providing Canadians with a stock exchange that puts the interest of capital-raising companies, investors, and their dealers first. Today, NEO represents close to 10% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed securities, has more than 70 ETF listings, Closed End Funds, and corporate listings. NEO is focused on senior companies because of the belief that companies need to be truly ready before they go public. This is reflected in stringent listing requirements and a strong focus on liquidity and disclosure. For more information visit: https://www.neo.inc/.

