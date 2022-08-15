Branded Legacy, Inc. Reduces Issued and Outstanding Shares By 46%

Orlando, FL, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it canceled Forty Million (40,000,000) common shares.

The Company has been working over the last couple of weeks to reduce its issued and outstanding shares. The Forty Million (40,000,000) additional share cancelation makes a total of Two Hundred and Two Million (202,000,000) total shares canceled during the month of August alone. This brings the current issued and outstanding down to 236,982,816.

Jermain Strong, Branded Legacy, Inc.’s CEO, concluded, “We are excited to bring yet another share cancelation. The company has been able to reduce a significant number of common shares. We have successfully improved the Company’s share structure while adding value for our shareholders. As I previously stated, we stand by our board’s decision of a share buyback program to help continue improving shareholder value”

The Exchange Agreements will be posted on the OTC Markets, Inc. website under the Company’s disclosure section and titled supplemental information.