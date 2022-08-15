Mativ to Participate in Sidoti’s August 2022 Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Alpharetta, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mativ Holdings, Inc. ("MATV" or the "Company") (NYSE: MATV) announced today that the Company is scheduled to participate in the Sidoti August 2022 Micro-Cap Virtual Conference.

The presentation will be on Wednesday, August 17, beginning at 8:30 am E.T. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using the following link https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cwr13gChR_-5PPFcpC8Jcw or through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.mativ.com .

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in specialty materials headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company offers a wide range of critical components and engineered solutions to solve our customers’ most complex challenges. With over 7,500 employees worldwide, we manufacture on four continents and generate sales in more than 100 countries. The Company’s two operating segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions, target premium applications across diversified and growing end-markets, from filtration to healthcare to sustainable packaging. Our broad portfolio of technologies combines polymers, fibers, and resins to optimize the performance of our customers’ products across multiple stages of the value chain. Our leading positions are a testament to our best-in-class global manufacturing, supply chain, and materials science capabilities. We drive innovation and enhance performance, finding potential in the impossible.