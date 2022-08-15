Excite Credit Union Receives Inclusiv’s Juntos Avanzamos Recognition for Service to the Hispanic Community

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excite Credit Union (Excite) today announced that the financial institution has received a coveted Juntos Avanzamos (Together We Advance) designation from Inclusiv for serving and empowering the Hispanic community.



“More than one-quarter of Santa Clara County residents are Hispanic, and many of them don’t have access to essential financial services,” said Brian Dorcy, President and CEO of Excite. “Excite is proud to be part of the community, and our mission has always been to provide affordable, trustworthy banking services to those who need them. Receiving the Juntos Avanzamos recognition from Inclusiv is a validation of the value we provide to our LatinX neighbors.”

Inclusiv’s mission is to help low- and moderate-income people and communities achieve financial independence through credit unions. The Juntos Avanzamos designation is specifically for credit unions assisting the Hispanic community with safe, affordable, and relevant financial services.

“Access to relevant products and financial services for the Hispanic community, including accounts, consumer, business, and home loans, is essential for the prosperity and growth of everyone in the community. The Juntos Avanzamos designation is a financial inclusion framework for credit unions that are committed to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant communities. Credit unions that join the program are committed to removing barriers to the financial inclusion of all communities. Hiring bilingual staff, accepting alternative forms of ID at account opening, offering relevant products and services, including for members with ITINs, and treating members with dignity and respect, regardless of their immigration status. We are delighted to welcome Excite as the first credit union based in Santa Clara County to receive the Juntos Avanzamos designation,” said Rene Vargas Martinez, director of the Juntos Avanzamos program for Inclusiv, who will be on hand for the proclamation ceremony.

Excite is the first credit union to receive the Juntos Avanzamos in Santa Clara County. Excite also is the only credit union based in the county to have CDFI certification for Community Development Financial Institutions that provide access to financing to economically distressed communities. Over 50% of Excite CU members are low-to-moderate income, reflecting Excite’s focus on financial education and access to those who are traditionally underbanked.

“Excite creates impactful connections that center equity and access by providing banking and loan services to immigrants and the underbanked. This is critically significant for our East San José families who in the past were denied these opportunities. I’m thankful that Excite is here at Quetzal Gardens, delivering on a vision of financial freedom and wealth building for our East Side community!” said San José City Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco.

Excite Credit Union will be celebrating the Juntos Avanzamos award at the formal opening of its Quetzal Gardens branch on August 16. Quetzal Gardens is a mixed-use development project built by Resources for Community Development, providing 71 affordable housing apartments. Excite occupies the ground floor along with the Latino Business Foundation Silicon Valley (LBFSV) and SOMOS Mayfair.

About Excite Credit Union

Excite Credit Union is Member-owned and Member-focused, giving everyone the chance to build a stronger financial future. With branches in California and North Carolina, Excite offers a full range of banking services and is committed to making life affordable for everyone. Excite also is the only credit union based in Santa Clara County designated as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Low Income Designated Credit Union (LICU), and a Juntos Avanzamos member. These designations reflect the credit union’s ongoing commitment to serving low-to-moderate income and immigrant communities with fair, safe bank deposit and loan products. For more information, visit www.excitecu.org.

