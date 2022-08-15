Former Flexport Executive Joins Nuvocargo as Head Sales, U.S. to Build out High Performing U.S. Sales Division

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvocargo , the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade, announced today that it has added former Flexport executive Nicholas Vernald to its senior leadership team as Head of Sales, U.S., to continue to expand the company’s unique offering into the U.S. market.



Vernald is charged with building out Nuvocargo’s U.S. sales organization and continue to promote the company’s current success and momentum as the leading modern logistics choice for U.S.-Mexico trade. Vernald has spent his 18+ year career successfully driving revenues for billion-dollar global logistics organizations both as an individual contributor and as a senior leader. Most recently, he was with Flexport, where he introduced disruptive technology to the central region driving revenues from $100MM+ to $600MM+ in just 3 years. Prior to that, Vernald was with C.H. Robinson & Mainfreight.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of Nuvocargo and expanding our American team to build off the momentum we've had in Mexico, streamlining door-to-door cross border trade,” said Vernald. “With increasing urgency, in the face of major political and infrastructural challenges, companies are shifting manufacturing and supply chains closer to the American market.”

“We are very excited to have Nick join us – he will be crucial in boosting our presence with U.S.-based shippers and decision-makers looking for a great solution to move their cargo between Mexico and the U.S.,” said Deepak Chhugani, co-founder and CEO of Nuvocargo. “We’re excited for his great expertise in this industry – he is a fantastic addition to our team.”

Nuvocargo has experienced tremendous growth in the U.S. and Mexico, including 5X revenue growth from 2020 to 2021, as well as an increase in the number of monthly shipments through the platform by almost 3x in the first half of 2022 compared to the same time last year.

“Nuvocargo focused on Mexico first because our experience and that of other players in the industry has taught us that Mexico is the most challenging part of the equation. We wanted to build a solid foundation in Mexico first, with an advanced product that offers a great customer experience. With that now in place, we’re focused on expanding to the U.S., and we’ve been hiring exceptional leaders with a lot of experience from leading industry startups and businesses, including Nick on the shipper side and Jonathan Rojas on the carrier side,” said Claudio Gonzalez, Head of Strategy at Nuvocargo. “Although Nuvocargo has already made some headway with U.S. shippers, we are now ready to expand more decisively within this market and solve important pain points not only through our digital platform, customer experience, and multi-product offering, but also by continuing to redefine what gold-standard compliance means across this trade lane. Nick will play a key role in driving our growth with U.S. shippers.”

About Nuvocargo

LatAm logistics startup Nuvocargo is the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade – one of the largest trade routes in the world. Modernizing a $2T industry that’s been mostly reliant on paper, fast-growing Nuvocargo combines proprietary software with a team of bi-lingual experts to seamlessly and transparently manage end-to-end cargo movement in a single platform. The company has the most experience on both sides of the border, unique access to hard-to-get routes, and add-on services such as warehousing, insurance and financing – everything a shipper or carrier needs to simplify logistics. Nuvocargo is backed by over $40M in funding from Tiger Global, QED Investors, NFX, Y Combinator, among others. Nuvocargo has been recognized in YC Top Companies 2022 and ranked the second Most Innovative Company in Latin America by Fast Company . Learn more at nuvocargo.com/en .

