EagleView Announces New Bid Perfect™ Report for Construction and Roofing Sales Workflows

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView today announced the launch of its new Bid Perfect™ report, designed to provide contractors with the critical property data needed for fast, accurate, and competitive roofing proposals. Bid Perfect™ will be replacing EagleView’s existing product QuickSquares, with the same delivery time and pricing, and enhanced report deliverables.

Bid Perfect reports include the total roof area and square count, total number of facets, the top four roof pitch distributions, and orthogonal (top-down) and oblique (side-angled) aerial imagery for up to two structures per property address. The enhanced report also comes with EagleView’s accuracy guarantee, built on a five-step quality control process that allows EagleView to deliver precision accuracy on every report.

“We’re excited to offer the next generation of sales-stage property data to help our customers bid quickly and competitively,” said Allan York, Vice President & General Manager, Construction at EagleView. “Many customers have relied on the quick turnaround and accessible pricing of our QuickSquares reports, and Bid Perfect builds on that foundation with guaranteed accurate roofing squares data.”

Customers can easily upgrade any Bid Perfect report to a Premium report to access full facet dimensions, complete pitch details, and suggested waste factor calculations.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leading provider of aerial imagery, property insights and software that transforms the way people work. EagleView holds more than 300 patents and owns a large geospatial data and imagery library encompassing 94 percent of the US population. EagleView provides highly accurate data, enabling customers in the government, construction, insurance and solar industries to make timely, informed and better decisions. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.eagleview.com and follow @EagleViewTech.