OpenBots Reshapes the Intelligent Automation Industry by Democratizing How Customers Buy and Consume RPA Automation

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenBots, the Zero Bot Licensing company, is launching v.1.8.1 and four (4) product "bundled" plans that make it easy for businesses to get started with the enterprise intelligent automation (IA) platform. The launch of the new plans occurred during the Intelligent Automation Week in Chicago in July.

"At OpenBots, we always believed that the pay-per-bot licensing model is fundamentally flawed. The big takeaway from the firms migrating to OpenBots is that they are taking their 78% to 80% in savings and reallocating it to additional components of their intelligent automation structure," said Ali Chaudry, Chief Strategy Officer.

The new version 1.8.1 includes updates to Studio, Assistant and Server products. Studio has improved interaction with commands, internal pulling from new items, and many other upgrades to the platform, including the new Business Center for non-technical users and updated security that meets the current Google and Microsoft security rules.

All the plans include the platform's core tools like Studio, where users can build automations, OpenBots Assistant for attended automations, and Cloud Server to orchestrate and manage automations.

Business Center is a new feature where business users can monitor bot and human interactions from their favorite device. The Migration utility, Discovery for creating an automation pipeline, and Documents for intelligent document processing are now included in all enterprise plans.

"Our intelligent automation community deserves an enterprise platform that gives you everything you need to automate in one place. With OpenBots, you can automate it all, and now with four simple plans to fit your company's needs, it's never been easier. You can get started with our free trial and build a proof of concept in a few weeks," said Gilberto Marcano, Director of Marketing, during the IA Week in Chicago.

OpenBots is the first enterprise RPA+ Intelligent Automation platform with zero-bot licensing in the market. After launching the zero-bot licensing, other platforms adopted the model, highlighting the need for the industry to move away from legacy platforms that have recently dominated the market.

"It's exciting to see how companies change after they start automating. The potential to redefine 'business as usual' is not only a need that enterprises need to address—it's the gauntlet that tests if they deserve to win," said Jason Dzamba, Director of Media Relations.

Users can get started with OpenBots with a 30-day free trial and cancel the subscription anytime if needed. Cloud Growth is the most popular plan, which includes up to 240 hours of orchestration per month, 10 GB of storage, and basic support.

There are plans for Cloud and On-Prem users. Both enterprise plans include the Migration utility. The Cloud Enterprise plan includes up to 2,000 minutes of orchestration per month.

Contact information: info@openbots.ai | OpenBots.ai







The OpenBots Team





The OpenBots Team launch new pricing plans









