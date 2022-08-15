Global Health Intelligence Announces the 2022 Best-Equipped Hospitals in Latin America

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Health Intelligence (GHI), the leading healthcare data analytics provider in Latin America, has just published HospiRank 2022, its ranking of the best-equipped hospitals in Latin America.

Based on quantitative analysis of data from more than 19,000 Latin American hospitals in GHI's database, HospiRank ranks medical institutions according to eight specific categories, including best-equipped for high-risk patients, best-equipped to host patients, highest counts of basic surgical equipment, best installed base for treating cancer, best-equipped for primary diagnostics, and more.

"While there are other rankings of Latin American hospitals, HospiRank is the only ranking to offer verified hard data about the hospitals' infrastructure," explains Guillaume Corpart, CEO and founder of Global Health Intelligence. "We include specific data related to operating rooms, beds and counts of critical capital equipment that help hospitals stand out as leaders within their fields of focus. We offer this as a resource for medical equipment and device manufacturers. HospiRank is not designed for patients, since medical equipment counts are only part of what determines quality," observes Corpart.

Beyond the rankings, which include a total of more than 400 hospitals in the 6 countries included, HospiRank 2022 also has new features:

A data portrait of Latin American hospitals, including penetration rates of both basic and specialized equipment,

Data on infrastructure and hospitals in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, among other countries

Interviews with the leaders of the best-equipped hospitals, to gain insights into their acquisitions and future plans

A recently updated list of all hospitals in Latin America that have robotic surgery systems

"Beyond concrete medical equipment market data for Latin America, HospiRank may also be helpful for hospitals, because it allows them to see how they compare to other hospitals in terms of equipment levels," says Corpart.

The main report can be downloaded from Global Health Intelligence's website. It covers the top 5 hospitals in each category for each country featured in HospiRank 2022. However, journalists can contact GHI directly for specific country reports featuring the top 10 hospitals in each category.

###

About Global Health Intelligence (GHI)

Global Health Intelligence created HospiScope, the world's largest hospital demographics database focused on Latin America, as well as SurgiScope, the first database to track surgical procedures performed in Latin America. The firm updates more than 2 million hospital data points each year, helping clients with custom research, data on the medical devices market, competitive profiling for the LatAm healthcare industry, marketing sizing, segmentation and pricing/cost analyses.

Press Contact: Abel Delgado, Digital Marketing Director, adelgado@globalhealthinteligence.com

Related Images











Image 1: HospiRank 2022





Report on medical equipment market Latin America including best hospitals









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment