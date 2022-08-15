Verizon and Hi-Rez team to give Rogue Company players an enhanced mobile experience with 5G

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Hi-Rez are taking mobile games to a new level with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband by offering an enhanced mobile experience in Hi-Rez’s new game, Rogue Company Elite.



Players on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will be able to download a high fidelity graphics package at super-fast speeds and with Verizon Up, Verizon’s award-winning customer loyalty program, they can receive a free weapon wrap for use in the game.



“Verizon, the network America relies on, is built for gaming, with super-fast speeds, massive capacity and low lag on 5G Ultra Wideband, so you never miss a moment of the action when you’re on the go,” said Erin McPherson, Head of Consumer Content and Partnerships at Verizon. “With entertainment partners like Hi-Rez, we continue to bring the best experiences to our customers wherever they are - like games you can download in seconds and stream, and the ability to play data-intensive, multiplayer games typically reserved for consoles on your mobile phone.”



Verizon is the official U.S. telecom partner of Rogue Company and is working with Hi-Rez to explore how 5G can improve the mobile gaming experience. The partnership will also give players rewards across Hi-Rez Studios’ games through the Verizon Up program. Guaranteed exclusive access to the Rogue Company: Elite Beta will be granted to the first 10,000 iOS and the first 20,000 Android Verizon Up players in the US. Verizon Up will promote the offer to their members, and they will be able to claim the offer to get a code. They can then use that code to redeem the offer on the Hi-Rez website, allowing them to sign up for the Beta.



The offer goes live on Monday, August 15, 2022. The Rogue Company Elite Beta phase for IOs users will start on August 18, 2022 and for Android users it will start on September 8, 2022. The offer will be live through Wednesday, August 31, 2022.



Created to thank customers for being part of the Verizon family, Verizon Up is fast, free and available via the My Verizon app. Verizon Up members are simply rewarded just for being a customer. For more details, visit Verizon Up .



Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband and consumer offerings. Learn more information about Verizon’s 5G technology.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Hi-Rez:

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Hi-Rez is an industry-leading video game publisher and developer at the forefront of the free-to-play, games-as-a-service industry. Hi-Rez’s games have been played by more than 100 million people worldwide across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. With three games regularly among the Top 10 free-to-play games on Steam, Hi-Rez is one of the few Western developers to have successfully launched multiple, multi-platform games as a service titles to a large audience. Having won multiple awards and accolades for innovation and technology, Hi-Rez has also been recognised for its company culture, leadership and diversity as an employer.



For more information on Hi-Rez, visit www.hirez.com

