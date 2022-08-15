DoorDash and Grocery Outlet Partner for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”), the leading extreme-value retailer in the United States, today announced a partnership with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the local commerce platform, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 398 locations across the country including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Nevada. Now DoorDash customers can order groceries on-demand from local Grocery Outlet stores via the DoorDash marketplace app or website, accessing all their grocery and household needs with savings top of mind.



Grocery Outlet serves more than 1.5 million shoppers each week and offers thousands of grocery items including fresh produce and meat, packaged goods, household supplies, and more, typically at 40% to 70% below retail price. Consumers can directly purchase their favorite name-brand products at affordable prices from Grocery Outlet directly through DoorDash.

“DoorDash is committed to providing customers with all the selection they crave at affordable prices, in a way that’s convenient for them and their families,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. “As consumers face rising prices, we're thrilled to partner with Grocery Outlet to provide consumers across the country with a new way to purchase more affordable groceries while maximizing their budgets. With this partnership, consumers can find and enjoy even more affordable grocery selection on our marketplace.”

"Our partnership with DoorDash will help save shoppers time and money," said Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg. “In addition to bringing more of our great products direct to consumers, our DoorDash partnership will help Grocery Outlet reach more customers with great prices during a time where every penny counts.”

All participating Grocery Outlet stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from Grocery Outlet.

Additionally, in celebration of our Summer of DashPass five-weeks of DashPass member-only offers, from August 18 to August 24, DashPass members will receive 30% off their Grocery Outlet order of $40 or more (up to a total value of $20).*

As we continue to add more selection to our marketplace, we know that the need is not only for convenience but for affordability so consumers can enjoy the best of their neighborhoods wherever they live. Today’s announcement builds upon DoorDash’s expansion into the grocery category in its commitment to empowering grocers with the tools and technology they need to meet customers' rising expectations for convenience.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 420 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, and Maryland.

Terms & Conditions

*Get 30% off (up to $20) on your first order at GROCERY OUTLET: Valid from 08/18/2022 to 08/24/2022. Valid on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $40 excluding taxes and fees. The maximum value of discount is up to $20 dollars. Offer valid for DashPass members only. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions .

