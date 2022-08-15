Galexxy Holdings Appoints a New Chairman and CEO

Newport Beach, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galexxy Holdings Incorporated ("Galexxy" or "the Company") (OTC: GXXY) is pleased to announce that following its recent acquisition of Wellbeing Farms LLC., the Company has appointed Mr. Iain G. Saul as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Saul is an internationally experienced and financially successful businessman with an extensive background in bringing new products to market through companies he has personally formed, funded and successfully capitalized through trade sales or public listing which established this Company on the OTC in 2007.

Mr Saul has recently provided funding to the Company. He has also been the financier behind the development of Wellbeing Farms LLC, a company with a unique marketing plan specializing in the production and sale of specially formulated Functional Mushroom and CBD-Mushroom combination products. Galexxy and Wellbeing Farms became associated when they shared Galexxy’s product development and manufacturing facilities in Murietta, California.

Galexxy is pleased to welcome Mr Saul to its board in the roles of Chairman and CEO as he brings a depth of both financial and public markets knowledge, as well as international business experience to support Galexxy’s exciting growth plans for large scale business development.

Mr Ross Lyndon-James, who represents a shareholding of over 25% of Galexxy held by RxMM Health Limited and his associated companies will step aside from his role as CEO. He will remain actively involved with Galexxy as he works closely with Mr Saul to assist the continued development of the Company, including completion of the Company’s Audit and SEC Filings in order to move Galexxy from the OTC Pink Sheets Market to an OTC Regulated Market.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California with its manufacturing facilities in Murietta, California, Galexxy’s shares are publicly traded on the OTC Markets (OTC: GXXY). Galexxy entered the rapidly developing markets for premium CBD consumer products through its acquisition of Galexxy Corp in April 2021.

Galexxy Holdings Inc.

Ross Lyndon-James

E: ross@galexxy.com

M: (949) 456 3972

