CMG Holdings Group Six Month Revenues Up 234 Percent

CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CMGO) today announced that it has filed its Form 10Q with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission for the period ending June 30, 2022. Revenues totaled $975,555 in 2022, up $683,271, or 234 percent, compared to revenues of $292,284 for the same period in 2021.



In the first six months of 2022, XA, The Experiential Agency (https://www.expagency.com ), a wholly owned subsidiary, assisted a major pharmaceutical company with a major event in New York City featuring its new weight management approach that challenges the idea that people cannot eat foods they like and also lose weight, and also two New York City events to increase tourism on behalf of the United Kingdom.

XA also assisted Daily Harvest (https://www.daily-harvest.com/) in celebrating the launch of their newest product in a special event in Venice Beach, California. The “chop shop” sent visitors to an “old school” butcher, who traded meat for fruit and vegetables. Guests were greeted by a plant-powered deli counter where they ordered veggie versions of Italian classics including meatball subs, pesto paninis and salads—all complimentary and made with Crumbles. XA designed, fabricated, produced and managed the entire venue transformation. Daily Harvest is noted for Chef-crafted food built on sustainably sourced fruits and veggies.

Glenn B. Laken, CMG Holdings CEO, said the new Magnetic Vacuum Upgrading (MVU) technology, in which the Company has invested, which increases the value and quality of low-grade petroleum by removing impurities, “is the most important project in the Company’s history and it is more important to get it right than to hurry and make mistakes. The Company will update shareholders going forward.”

Also, recently, a lawsuit filed by Earle Refining, LLC against NVT’s petroleum project alleges patent violations. CMG Holdings has received questions about this, although CMGO is not named in the lawsuit. Attorneys for NVT, in a filing, asked for dismissal of the lawsuit, saying Earle Refining has engaged in “outright thuggery and blatant violations of the law.” The filing is available at: https://www.cmgholdingsinc.com/announcements .

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. ( https://www.cmgholdingsinc.com/ ) is a Chicago holding company whose primary operating subsidiary is XA – The Experiential Agency, Inc. ( http://www.experientialagency.com ) - which engages in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors.

