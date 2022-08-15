Secure Technology Alliance Announces 2023 Payments Summit, Issues Call for Speakers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Payments Summit, hosted by the Secure Technology Alliance, will return to Salt Lake City for its 15th annual event. It is the only conference that brings together hundreds of global payment leaders to provide actionable guidance for developing cutting-edge payments technologies and implementation strategies.

The event will be held February 27 – March 2, 2023, at the Marriott Salt Lake, nestled in picturesque downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. The Payments Summit will be co-located with the U.S. Payments Forum’s All-Member Meeting. Registration details can be found at www.stapayments.com/registration.

“The payments landscape has undergone an incredible transformation over the past 15 years,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “These technological advancements would not have been possible without the extraordinary professionals who have taken part in the Payments Summit since its inception all those years ago. In 2023 we’re bringing innovation and ingenuity to the forefront of the event. Both attendees and speakers will walk away with fresh perspectives on industry disrupters like digital currencies, BNPL, cross-border payments, and so much more.”

A New Message

One central theme exists at the core of the 2023 Payments Summit; Innovations Abound: Exploring the new frontier of payments technologies. Following years of pandemic-driven economic uncertainty, consumers are emerging with a sense of resiliency and a willingness to incorporate new payment options into their everyday lives. Contactless payments swiftly became a global fixture and FinTech experienced explosive growth. Through immersive keynotes, panels, networking opportunities and education sessions, the Payments Summit aims to explore how modern payments transcend technological limitations and challenge the status quo.

Call for Speakers

Industry experts and innovators are invited to submit a speaking proposal for the 2023 Payments Summit. Speakers will be communicating directly to a group of payments decision-makers who play an active role in influencing the industry’s outlook.

The conference welcomes vendor-neutral, future-focused presentations that address topics related to industry challenges, the current payments landscape, advancements in FinTech and secure authentication.

The following trending topics are of particular interest to the payments ecosystem:

Instant payments and faster payment technologies

Contactless momentum, QR codes, tap to pay, tap to phone and digital wallets

Digital currencies and blockchain

Cross-border payments

Buy now, pay later

Emerging payments fraud and mitigation techniques

Mobile ID, including mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) for payments use cases



Payments professionals interested in sharing their insights at the event should submit a speaking proposal by October 14, 2022. For more information, visit https://www.stapayments.com/call-for-speakers/.

For continuing updates on the Payments Summit and related topics, follow @SecureTechOrg on Twitter, LinkedIn and use #PaymentsSummit to participate in the conversation.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments and Identity and Access Forums, industry councils and working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org .

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that fosters open dialogue between industry stakeholders to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.