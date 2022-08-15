BOSTON, MA, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the international technology standards organization Object Management Group ® (OMG®) announced that its Unified Architecture Framework® (UAF®) Parts 1 and 2 are now International Standards Organization/International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) standards.

UAF helps developers represent enterprise architectures. It helps stakeholders focus on specific areas of interest in the enterprise while retaining sight of the big picture. UAF meets the particular business, operational, and systems-of-systems integration needs of commercial and industrial enterprises as well as the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MOD), and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and other defense organizations.

Part 1 of the UAF specification: Domain Metamodel (DMM) is now the ISO/IEC 19540-1:2022 standard. It defines concepts, relationships, and viewpoints for the framework. The UAF DMM is the basis for any implementation of UAF.

Part 2 of the UAF specification: Unified Architecture Framework Profile (UAFP), is now the ISO/IEC 19540-2:2022 standard. It specifies a UAF profile practitioners can use to express architectural model elements and organize them in a set of domains, model kinds, and view specifications (defined in the UAF DMM) to support end users in both the defense and commercial industries.

“UAF architecture models enable developers to understand and analyze the complex relationships that exist between organizations, systems, and systems-of-systems,” said Aurelijus Morkevicius, Ph.D., OMG UAF Co-chair and Industry Process Expert Director,

CATIA No Magic - Cyber Systems. “ISO adoption of the UAF specification as a standard brings increased credibility and visibility in the global software development community."

Please download the UAF specification from the OMG website. You can purchase the Domain Metamodel (DMM) ISO/IEC 19540-1:2022 standard and the Unified Architecture Framework Profile (UAFP) ISO/IEC 19540-2:2022 standard from the ISO website.

