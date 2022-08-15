True Tickets Brings Secure Digital Ticketing to the Kauffman Center

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital ticketing platform True Tickets today announced its partnership with The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as the official digital ticket delivery partner. Using the latest technology from Tessitura, True Tickets offers secure, contactless digital ticketing and control over how each ticket is transacted and managed.

A cultural cornerstone for Kansas City and the region, the Kauffman Center has delivered extraordinary and diverse music, opera, theater, and dance experiences since its opening in 2011. The implementation of digital ticketing will be a boon to both event-goers and staff as the venue enters into its fall season, which will feature internationally-recognized artists and performers for Kansas City audiences, including a theatrical presentation of Million Dollar Quartet as well as musical performances by Boz Scaggs, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Diana Krall, Marty Stuart, and more.

The partnership announcement comes just after True Tickets unveiled rules-based ticket sharing, a best-in-class solution that empowers event organizers to create and assign rules related to the sharing of digital tickets. The feature creates a chain of custody for each ticket, making enforcement of terms and conditions much easier.

“The Kauffman Center is such an important cultural destination, and True Tickets is thrilled to be partnering with them,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “Our solution delivers not only transparency and security, but also a level of efficiency for both venue and visitor alike.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that can be tailored to a venue’s specific needs. Whether through its IBM blockchain-enabled service built with secondary market distribution in mind or its single-channel delivery service, True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience.

For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.