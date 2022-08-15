Poshmark, Inc. to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets and home, today announced that Manish Chandra, founder and Chief Executive Officer and Rodrigo Brumana, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology conference on September 13, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available live at investors.poshmark.com.



About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com . You can also find Poshmark on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Pinterest, YouTube , and Snapchat .

Investor Contact

Media Contact

