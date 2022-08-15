Assured Same Day Couriers Win the Family Business United Regional People’s Choice Winners Award for the North of England

Handforth, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assured Same Day Couriers are the Family Business United Regional People’s Choice Winners for the North of England. The company, which is based near Manchester, won the award at the Family Business United Awards ceremony, which was held on June 23rd.

Assured Same Day Couriers Manchester was founded over twenty years ago by Peter Lloyd and his partner. The company has access to a fleet of over 3,000 vehicles. It provides same day courier services to businesses across the UK, including document delivery, large parcel delivery, and wait and return courier services. They primarily serve Manchester, Birmingham and London, but can deliver throughout the UK.

Speaking about the award, Managing Director Lloyd said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award. It means so much to us as a family business to be recognised by our peers and customers in this way.”

He continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication, without which we would not be where we are today. I would also like to thank our customers for their support.”

The Family Business United Awards

The Family Business United Awards are a celebration of the UK family business sector, and recognise the diversity of family firms across the country. These awards showcase the best of British family firms irrespective of their size, sector or age. The Awards are open to any family business based in the UK, with businesses being nominated by customers, suppliers and members of the public. Other winners of the regional awards include:

Midlands & Central – Cawarden

Yorkshire – ECON Engineering

London & South East – Furniture Village

East & East Anglia – Perrywood

Wales – Dandys

North of England – Lancashire Trade Frames

Scotland – Crieff Hydro

South & South West – Wyke Farms

Northern Ireland – The Mount Charles Group

The overall award was presented to Furniture Village.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Lloyd

Assured Same Day Couriers

Tel: 0330 128 9355

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/assured-same-day-couriers-win-the-family-business-united-regional-peoples-choice-winners-award-for-the-north-of-england/