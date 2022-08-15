Eigen X Announced Best Place to Work Ninth Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Business Journal announced that Eigen X has been honored as one of 2022's Best Places to Work in Philadelphia. This marks the ninth consecutive year Eigen X has been awarded this honor. Eigen X was honored in the Medium Sized Company category for the fourth straight year.

Eigen X is a leading provider of CRM and Data Analytics services and a partner of leading enterprise software vendors, including Salesforce and Tableau. The company's experienced consultants deliver innovative solutions to challenges in enterprise systems, data management, and emerging technologies. Eigen X maintains a continual focus on maintaining and growing its employees' skills and expertise in the rapidly changing technology marketplace. The company stresses continuous professional development through a combination of external and internal training, industry certifications, and technical mentoring.

Many Eigen X employees have prior experience in large, global organizations and have joined Eigen X to maintain a better work-life balance. "We combine the best of the large consulting model (training, delivery methodology and career development) with the nimble, people-focused, flexible work arrangement approach of a technology startup" said Stanley Pittman, Managing Principal and founder of Eigen X.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Philadelphia Business Journal for the ninth year in a row," continued Pittman. "During this highly resource-constrained business environment, our flexible work structure and team dynamics allowed us to rapidly pivot to a combination of remote work, flexible schedules, and in-office options for our team while maintaining the high quality of delivery our clients expect from us."

Philadelphia Business Journal's research partner, Quantum Workplace, tabulated the results of thousands of online surveys completed by employees to establish the rank order for the awards. Common themes among top companies focused on work-life balance; respect and caring for employees; recognition of accomplishments; feeling empowered; good teamwork and commitment to community.

About Eigen X

Headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, Eigen X is a technology services consultancy delivering scalable technology solutions that achieve business outcomes for a unique blend of Fortune 1000 and emerging companies as well as educational institutions and not-for-profits.

