WPUR Explores Merger and Acquisition Opportunities To Expand And Transform

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced the company is in discussions exploring multiple merger and acquisition opportunities.

In June, WPUR management announced plans to address current economic conditions and to explore alternative growth strategies in the ongoing pursuit of the company’s mission.

Since that time, the company has pursued a number of merger and acquisition opportunities that could take advantage of reduced valuations for various assets in reaction to current economic conditions and at the same time, give WPUR the potential to rapidly expand and transform.

WPUR is a development stage company that currently owns various assets with proprietary properties applicable to the delivery of clean water. The company has also been working to develop and acquire clean electricity production and delivery technologies. WPUR’s mission is to improve overall global sustainability by finding profitable new efficiencies and new technologies to manage water supplies that reverse the growing global water scarcity, and introduce new electricity production technologies that reduce carbon emissions.

Management is optimistic that current economic conditions can create new accelerated growth and transformation opportunities where WPUR enters new sustainability markets beyond water and electricity.

The company anticipates entering into an agreement to take advantage of such an accelerated growth opportunity around the time it publishes the annual report for the period ending June 30, 2022.

To learn more about WPUR, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.