Icetea Labs, Polygon and Alpha Venture DAO Announce Inaugural Web3 Accelerator Program for SEA Region

Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 leading incubator Icetea Labs has announced the creation of its inaugural Web3 Accelerator Program in conjunction with Polygon, one of the top blockchain development platforms offering scalable and sustainable blockchains and Alpha Venture DAO, the leading Web3 venture builder and incubator in Southeast Asia. The trio have confirmed that its first Accelerator Program, ILAP1 Autumn 2022 Cohort, will take place over the course of September and October.





The 8-week program aims to support innovative Web3 startups in areas such as product/market fit, fund-raising, go-to-market strategy, and sustainable growth. This is especially important as the Web3 industry is currently undergoing rapid changes and “growing pains”, as the general crypto market adapts to macro changes and growing consumer demand for decentralized Web3 experiences. The maiden Cohort will place a particular emphasis on NFT utilities, gaming, metaverse solutions, and Web3 in general.

Named Icetea Labs Accelerator Program (ILAP), the Accelerator is important to the region as it brings together some of the best minds and resources to help foster growth across Southeast Asia. Polygon, for example, has multiple funds dedicated to helping hundreds of ecosystem projects and one of the strongest developer bases in the industry. In Southeast Asia, Icetea Labs and Alpha Venture DAO have proven their ability to launch and scale innovative projects, while helping build thriving communities. Together, the trio are well positioned to make this one of the most competitive accelerators in Web3.

Having opened on August 15, the application window will close on August 31 after which successful candidates will receive intensive coaching sessions and workshops designed to help them make a mark. Mentors in the program include Joseph Young from investment team of Hashed, Felix Sim Co-Founder & Project Lead of Salad Ventures, Hassan (Hatu) Sheikh Co-Founder of DAO Maker, GameFi.org CTO Duong Hai, while agenda topics comprise tokenomics, fundraising, security and community-building.

In addition to accessing industry expertise, startups will have the opportunity to pitch to accredited venture capital investors and renowned angels during a Demo Day in November. Early-stage ventures with an MVP and go-to-market strategy are encouraged to apply, though fully-fledged projects can also enter the program.

“We believe that Web3 technologies will open up a new horizon of opportunities for games and gamers if applied correctly,” says Icetea Labs’ CEO Thi Truong. “Being fully cognizant of the challenges the industry poses and the roots of the struggle and failure to sustain of most of the existing Web3 gaming models, our program is designed to find visionary founders and talented teams and assist them to solve and build what we hope will change the face of the Web3 gaming and NFT industry.”

“We are thrilled to help founders supercharge their Web3.0 projects through the accelerator program with Icetea Labs and Polygon. This program is uniquely created to support founders by providing hands-on advice on building on Web3.0 technology, connecting them with crypto-native mentors and opening up opportunities to fundraise from tier-1 investors,” Tascha Punyaneramitdee, Co-Founder & CEO, Alpha Venture DAO.

Icetea Labs’ accelerator program has the participation of various high-profile partners, funds, studios and mentors. These include Polygon, Alpha Venture DAO, Hashed, Protocol Labs, Global Founders Capital (GFC), Polygon Studios, Saison Capital, Crypto.com Capital, Shima Capital, CyberAgent Capital, Filecoin, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bybit, GameFi.org, DAO Maker, Avocado DAO, Salad Ventures, Funtap, Red Kite launchpad, Certik, DESports.gg, Symbolic Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Moonrock Capital, iCandy Interactive, Topebox, Dvision Network, BitKeep, Alpha Lab Capital and many others.

The program is also accompanied by several well-known media partners including CoinMarketCap, Momentum6, Crypto Banter, AltcoinBuzz, Cryptodiffer, Satoshi Club, Top 7 ICO, Vendetta Ventures, and HG Ventures.

About Icetea Labs

Icetea Labs is a leading Web3 laboratory that specializes in incubating gaming, metaverse and NFT projects, among them are the GameFi.org game hub and Red Kite launchpad. Backed by an extensive network of strategic technology partners, the company supports startups with mentorship, funding, product development and marketing, enabling gaming and metaverse projects to achieve their full potential.

Website: https://icetea.io/#/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Icetea_Labs

Accelerator: ilap.icetea.io

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 1.6B+ total transactions processed, 142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

Website: https://polygon.technology/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/0xpolygon

About Alpha Venture DAO

Alpha Venture DAO is a community-driven venture builder that builds and incubates Web3 decentralized applications (dApp). Our vision is to become a multi-chain dApp ecosystem. By being a part of Alpha Venture DAO, anyone can build, contribute, and own Web3 innovation. Builders now have a complete ecosystem to bootstrap their Web3 projects.

Website: https://alphaventuredao.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alphaventuredao



