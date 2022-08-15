Greystone Special Servicing Group Buys First Primary B-Piece in $1.09 Billion Conduit Deal

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it will purchase the B-piece of a $1.09 billion new-issue securitization from Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and NCB and it will also serve as special servicer for the conduit offering (BANK 2022-BNK43).



As a new issue B-piece buyer, Greystone plays a significant role in the final composition of the pool of commercial loans. To date, the firm has acquired seven B-pieces from the secondary market, and now plans to continue investing in both new issue and secondary trade B-piece transactions as the market allows.

“We are thrilled to achieve what we have set out to do – purchase the B-piece in a significant new-issue conduit pool and establish ourselves as a player in all avenues of CMBS,” said Mr. Russell. “Our expertise in CMBS structuring, lending and both primary and special servicing has now created a full life cycle of solutions in the conduit market. We look forward to continuing to build our $24 billion special servicing platform and thank our deal partners for their confidence in us.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com