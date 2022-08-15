FMW Media, Inc.’s New to The Street TV Announces its Five Corporate Interviews Airing On Fox Business Network, Monday, August 15, 2022, 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its national syndicated show on the Fox Business Network, Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.



New To The Street TV’s 375th show features the following five (5) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO/President.

2). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

4). Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.'s (OTCQB: VBHI) interview with Scott Cox, CEO.

5). “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment” – Coastal Kapital, LLC’s interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

Episode #375

Mr. John Lai, CEO/President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW), is on tonight's New to The Street TV show for his in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with TV Host Jane King. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. John provides viewers his corporate updates regarding PETV's partnership with MWI Animal Health, a leading animal health products and services distributor, and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary . The relationship between PETV and MWI Animal Health continues to mature, creating business synergies. MWI Animal Health generates about $5B in revenues yearly and has a staff of seasoned sales and marketing personnel. Their sales team now markets PETV's injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. A naturally derived product, Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals' afflicted joints. MWI's success comes from educating their veterinarian clients about their drug products, and now they are rolling-out educational videos about Spryng. John says veterinarian schools teach their doctors differently about treating animal osteoarthritis. He feels confident that the videos and other marketing materials can show Spryng successfully treating the bone-on-bone root cause of the disease. Petvivocare.org is a charitable organization at PETV which donates products to help animal rescue organizations treat dogs, cats, horses, and other animals suffering joint-related afflictions. Any animal care organization can apply for assistance by providing reasons for needing help. John is excited about business progress and looks forward to returning to the show to share further updates. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The PetVivo Holdings, Inc. interview with John Lai, CEO/President, originally aired August 8, 2022.

Tonight, New to The Street TV welcomes back Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). He talks to New to The Street TV Host Jane King about the Company's Sekur® solutions that ensure private emails, text messages, and other private communication products designed to prevent hacks. During these summer months, Alain explains how Sekur is working to bring multiple data centers, other technological infrastructures, and products online. Sekur Document Management and SekurMail/SekurMessenger apps are currently or soon available. The latest data centers allow for about 50X faster transmission rates and now can handle two million subscribers on SekurMessenger and around 200,000 on SekurMail. The "Chat-by Invite" feature on SekurMessenger is now available in 25 countries. The features allow a Sekur Subscriber to text message anyone in these countries. The recipient gets a message that opens a secure channel for text messaging. The encryptions protect the recipient, even if not a subscriber. At the end of the text, the sender can remotely terminate the transmission and delete the text records. Also, the "Chat-by-Invite" feature is available with all SekurMail subscriptions. Alain told viewers that the Company's July sales numbers were historical, the best on record, and he expects similar results in August. The Company can accept seven different currencies a subscriber can use to pay for services. Using Sekur® with its proprietary HeliX technology and other encryption solutions can eliminate hacks. With no request for phone numbers, no open-source platforms, no Microsoft Office 360, no shared servers, and Sekur never sell or mines data, Sekur Private Date, Ltd. can offer a variety of cybersecurity solutions for a monthly fee. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The on-screen Q.R. code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO at Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company, returns as a guest on tonight’s New to The Street TV. Talking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Seth updates viewers about the Company's current operations. Monkeypox is a global problem with over 17,000 cases outside of Africa, and Seth believes that the infection rate doubles each week. The WHO (World Health Organization) recently declared Monkeypox an international health emergency. For about ten years, Tonix Pharmaceutical continues with the clinical development of TNX-801 live vaccine to prevent Monkeypox and Smallpox. The overwhelming majority of those affected are men who have sex with men ("MSM"). Since Monkeypox is NOT an STD (sexually transmitted disease), other population demographics could catch the virus. Seth informs viewers about the Company's live virus vaccine they are developing to prevent COVID. Unfortunately, current vaccines are not protective enough and have limited durations. Tonix intends to have its COVID vaccine overcome the current marketplace vaccine limitations. The Company opened its new "Advance Development Center" that will manufacture clinical trial supplies for live virus vaccines for both COVID and MonkeyPox. Even with economic short-coming caused by COVID displacement, TNXP opened the new manufacturing center in about 1-year. The facility can respond to President Biden's " American Pandemic Preparedness Plan" (AP3), so Tonix can make, in 100-days, new vaccines to prevent new pathogen infections. Tonix is committed to improving the lives of patients by identifying, researching, and developing promising therapies which have the potential to address unmet needs. Dr. Lederman will come back on a future show with further updates. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/

Tonight from the New York Stock Exchange studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Scott Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Verde Bio Holdings, Inc . (OTCQB: VBHI). Scott explains the acquisition business and managing mineral assets. Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. has royalty and other mineral assets throughout the most significant oil/gas basins in the United States. What is unique about VBHI's business model is that they focus on smaller valued assets that larger companies view as incompatible with their business operations. Scott and his team do the most direct marketing, calling a prospective mineral owner to seek potential acquisitions. Comprehensive marketing to potential investors and property owners is a key to immediate and long-term success. VBHI closed on 18 acquisitions, has 400 interests in wells, and new and pending wells are coming online. With high natural gas and oil prices, VBHI's revenues are growing. But high commodity prices also cause higher acquisition costs. The Company looks forward to up-listing its stock onto a U.S. national exchange and creating accretive long-term value for its shareholders. Management's short-term and long-term goals are to continue to acquire good projects with solid revenue output projects. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Verde Bio Holdings, Inc . (OTCQB: VBHI) - https://www.verdebh.com/

Tonight, New to The Street TV re-airs the “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment” interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, LLC. TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan talk with Kortney in-studio at Nasdaq Marketplace about the Company’s commercial funding operations. Kortney’s inspiration to start Coastal Kapital came from her experience in two failed business ventures. The biggest reason a company fails is a lack of capital or undercapitalization. Entrepreneurs decide to leverage everything to make a go of their businesses, and personal problems arise when things don’t go as expected. Coastal Kapital is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real estate-backed funding. Kortney explains that Coastal Kapital looks at the individual and decides on needs based on the business model and a client’s aggressive posture and efforts. She helps other women find equipment solutions and other capital sources for the needs of their businesses and mentors and educates women on other business principles to help ensure success. Using the media is a key business model that more women need to utilize to successfully talk and market their business activities, products, and services. Kortney’s story is a chapter in the book by the TV Co-host Rhonda Swan: “Women Gone Wild: The Feminine Guide To Fearless Living .” Coastal Kapital, in the future, would like to open avenues for capital creation and assistance for women outside of the US, fund those entities, and provide business help accordingly. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital - https://coastalkapital.com/ . The “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment” interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital , originally aired July 25, 2022.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the U.S. and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0c17ee2-0c87-418f-8fb8-5c1cdb9c399b