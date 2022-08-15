SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company”) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “Commission”) has revoked the cease trade order which was issued against the Company, effective August 12, 2022 (please see press release dated August 31, 2021), in connection with certain continuous disclosure deficiencies. The Company filed various rectifying continuous disclosure documents on August 8, 2022, which documents are available via SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



The Company expects that its common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on or about August 15, 2022.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca

778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release, including without limitation, the date that the Company’s common shares are expected to resume trading on the CSE, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, without limitation, regulatory, legislative, environmental and other judicial or political developments, and operational difficulties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.