Aspire MRO Announces Launch of New Widebody Conversion and Maintenance Services Program at State-of-the-Art Alliance Airport Facility

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspire MRO (“Aspire” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of its widebody MRO and Passenger-to-Freighter (“P2F”) conversion services. Founded by experienced MRO executives, Aspire will operate six (6) bays available for heavy widebody maintenance and B777 Passenger-to-Freighter conversions at the former American Airlines maintenance facility located at Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas. The Company is backed by investment funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”).



With a deeply experienced leadership team, a dedicated 840,000 square foot state-of the-art facility, and an exceptionally skilled labor force in place, Aspire is positioned to become a world-class leading heavy maintenance and P2F provider for both domestic and international operators. The Company has secured a substantial long-term multi-year contract to perform P2F conversions and MRO-related work for Mammoth Freighters and maintains ample additional capacity to support operators around the globe seeking to meet the ever-increasing demand for next-generation P2F conversions. Aspire expects the Alliance Airport facility to become a long-term hub for aircraft maintenance, bringing significant job creation to the Fort Worth area.

Aspire President & CEO, Phil Bathurst states, “With a strong backlog of work, an experienced leadership team, an impressive facility at the premier Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and the financial backing of a leading global alternative asset manager with decades of experience in our sector, I fully expect Aspire to become the pre-eminent MRO providing conversion and maintenance services to widebody aircraft in North America.”

About Aspire MRO

Aspire MRO is a global aircraft services company with extensive expertise in MRO and Passenger-to-Freighter conversions. Aspire MRO is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, see www.AspireMRO.com

About Fortress

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $53.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022, on behalf of over 1,900 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

