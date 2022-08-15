Buyer Group International, Inc. Announces Significant Mineralization Intersected Using XRF Technology at Flagship Exploration Project “Shambhala”

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is excited to announce multiple high grade intercepts at flagship exploration project “Shambhala” using the latest handheld model of XRF technology on the market: Vanta Handheld XRF Spectrometer .



Highlights :

860 ppm Cobalt & 4660 ppm Zinc intercepted via outcropping feet from the Shambhala #71 tunnel.





9620 ppm Titanium, 113 ppm Palladium, 14 ppm Rhodium intercepted via tailings piles around Shambhala #71.





49 ppm Platinum and 15 ppm Rhodium intercepted via Shambhala #71 adit targeting supposed vein material. Rhodium successfully intercepted 4 times out of 4 attempts for a 100% success rate.



The XRF tests completed throughout the property were intended to target the presence of high grade PGM mineralization. Shambhala #71 Adit/Tunnel, surrounding outcroppings, and tailings piles were all closely inspected to perform these tests. The XRF results from all three locations have returned a number of readings that justify the continuation of an extensive exploration program. Rock ore samples have also been collected from all three target locations for 3rd party testing and further confirmation of these XRF results. Buyer Group in addition to this had a date of August 8th set for Steven Cyros of Red Beryl Mining Company, Inc. to be on-site. The goal of this once again being further analysis of these XRF results & their corresponding locations. Primary focus being on the visible platinum vein in Shambhala #71. Steven Cyros spent the week working alongside Buyer Group to plan out a more extensive exploration program based on these new findings.

On the XRF Results, Buyer Group Chief Executive Officer David A. Bryant commented: “We couldn’t be more excited, last year we felt like we left Shambhala a little empty handed. The harsh snowstorms forced an early exit and insufficient testing. This year both us and the investors received the results needed, we are on the right track, there is high grade PGM mineralization present in and all around Shambhala!”

The full technical report of these results can be found at our New Website:

https://frontierplatinumgroup.com/technical-reports

To learn more about Buyer Group International, Inc. also visit:

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/buyergroupinc

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/byrg/

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buyergroupinternationalinc/

Corporate Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO6kxAvpr7GwXmeOfYTGkVg

CONTACT:

Buyer Group International, Inc.

Phone : 214-810-1317

Email : byrg.group@gmail.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.