TextUs Names Matt Rausenberger to VP of Channel Sales & Partnerships

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, an industry-leading enterprise texting solution that allows businesses to have engaging two-way conversations at scale, welcomes Matt Rausenberger, VP of Channel Sales & Partnerships, to its executive leadership team. This key hire rounds out the company’s c-suite and follows the recent closure of the company’s $22M Series C financing led by Atlanta-based Eastside Partners with participation from Colorado-based Access Venture Partners.

Rausenberger brings over 30 years of experience in professional services, channel sales and business operations within technology companies to the TextUs team. Most recently, he led business development and partnerships at Swrve, an enterprise customer engagement platform that specializes in real-time messaging through mobile push, in-app, web, SMS and more. Prior to that, he spent 9 years at the Boulder-founded email deliverability company Return Path, where he led global partner alliances and strategic partnerships. Rausenberger’s experience in the email and messaging space will lend itself well as TextUs continues to expand its foothold in the SMS, cloud communications, chat and business texting landscape.

“I am very excited to join the TextUs team. I have been impressed with the company’s focus on building an enterprise texting solution that is both feature-rich and delivers one of the best customer experiences in the industry,” said Rausenberger. “Partners that have integrated with the TextUs platform have seen enormous MRR growth and I look forward to building on this success.”

“We are excited to add such an accomplished partnership development executive to the TextUs team,” said Martin Payne, CEO of TextUs. “Matt’s experience in leading channels and alliances organizations for other messaging companies hits the bullseye in terms of the experience needed to establish and scale a robust partnership ecosystem for us.”

TextUs has established a leadership position by delivering a texting platform that allows companies to maximize both reach and conversion. As more companies seek solutions to effectively connect with customers, candidates, and employees, text messaging has become the most effective communication channel. Garnering a 98% read rate and response rate up to 10x higher than email or phone, texting’s higher engagement rate leads to higher productivity and, ultimately, more revenue and profitability for companies.

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, and employees. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

