RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces RH as Winner of Captive Review’s Top Audit & Accounting Services Title

Greensboro, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RH CPAs, PLLC, a North Carolina-based accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Lexington, Greensboro and Charlotte, N.C. and Karachi, Pakistan, has been awarded Captive Review’s Top Audit & Accounting Services 2022 title. RH was one of 25 companies honored at the awards ceremony on August 8, 2022, in Lake Champlain, V.T. The firm was selected as the winner out of three others shortlisted in the Top Audit & Accounting Services category.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as Captive Review’s top firm for audit and accounting services in the U.S.,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “We work very hard to provide our clients with the highest level of audit and accounting services, and it is great to have that achievement recognized. Our team is our competitive advantage.”

Captive Review is published with the concerns and interests of the risk management and captive insurance communities firmly in mind. Captive Review was launched in December 1999 and is now published monthly. Captive Review’s US awards recognizes the top providers and professionals of captive insurance products and services in the booming captive insurance market. The winners were announced in-person during the Vermont Captive Insurance Association conference in Burlington, V.T., the first in-person ceremony since 2019.

RH CPAs was selected as the winner in the Top Audit & Accounting Services category based on a strict judging process. Captive Review’s team of independent, external judges is selected and updated yearly to bring a diverse range of in-depth captive expertise to the judging process. The judges read and analyze each categories’ submissions, then score them based on a numerical voting system and provide justification.

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

