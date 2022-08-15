Lynden Transport earns 26th Quest for Quality Award

Anchorage, AK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynden Transport earned its 26th Quest for Quality Award, achieving the No. 1 position among all carriers in the Western Regional Less-than-Truckload (LTL) Category. Lynden earned the highest overall weighted score, finished first in the Performance and Information Technology Categories, and tied for first in Equipment and Operations. The annual Logistics Management awards recognize the highest level of service and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide.

“We are pleased that our customers have honored us with another Quest for Quality Award. This year, we placed higher than our competitors in several areas which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” says Lynden Transport President Paul Grimaldi. “Although the pandemic is mostly behind us, we are still dealing with the challenges of slowed supply chains, a shortage of materials and workers and other lingering issues. We are using lessons learned during that time to create flexible products and services to better serve our customers, and this award is confirmation that we are hitting the mark.”

The Quest for Quality Awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). For nearly four decades, the awards have been regarded in the transportation and logistics industry as the most important standard of customer satisfaction and performance excellence. To determine the ‘best of the best,’ transportation and supply chain decision-makers rate carriers, logistics providers and port operators on service quality in various categories such as on-time performance, value and customer service. This year, 3,851 ballots were cast from logistics and supply chain decision makers resulting in 132 companies earning Quest for Quality Awards.

“Here we are deep into 2022 and it’s still tough to avoid service disruptions, no matter the mode of transport,” says Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media, LLC, publisher of Logistics Management magazine. “However, our latest Quest for Quality results show that the logistics sector has proven to be exceptionally effective in meeting the increased demands of the market.”

Lynden Transport is part of the Lynden family of companies. Lynden provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com or follow our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Attachments