Arabella Advisors Welcomes New Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Washington, D.C., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 15, 2022 (Washington, DC) - Arabella Advisors is thrilled to announce that Andrew Plumley has joined the firm as its new Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Plumley brings over a decade of expertise in diversity and inclusion strategy and facilitation designed to deliver transformational change to organizations. At Arabella, he will co-create and manage the firm’s DEI strategy, coordinating cross-team efforts to reach company and team equity goals, and strengthening the individual and collective capacity of Arabella staff to engage in equity-related work, both internally and with clients.

Prior to joining Arabella, Plumley served as senior director of equity and culture at the American Alliance of Museums, where he oversaw the organization’s internal diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion (DEAI) work as well as its field-wide Facing Change Initiative, which provides the training and framework needed for museums to create more diverse and inclusive environments. Plumley ’s professional experience also spans public-sector and private-sector consulting, with focus areas including higher education, strategic planning, project management, change management, and environmental and social sustainability integration.

“Andrew brings deep experience and adds remarkable skills to the Arabella team,” said Rick Cruz, President and CEO of Arabella Advisors. “His extensive background working on DEI in both the private and public sectors will be critical to helping Arabella build on our commitment to creating a more equitable company, sector, and society. We couldn’t be more excited to have him.”

“I’m excited to bring my lived experience, perspective, expertise, and leadership to a company filled with people who go to work every day helping others make the world a better and more equitable place to live,” says Plumley. “As we at Arabella collectively continue to learn, grow, and build our internal capacity, I hope we will also continue to better understand how we can help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion across the philanthropic sector and beyond. Arabella is a company that works with a remarkable set of change makers. I can’t wait to dig in to support them, share what I know, and at the same time continue to learn and grow.”

Plumley holds a BA in philosophy from Middlebury College and an MBA with a focus in social and environmental sustainability from the University of Vermont’s Grossman School of Business. He currently serves as a Young Black and Giving Back Institute board chair, board treasurer at Equity in the Center, treasurer for the Committee to Elect Jeanne Lewis for DC City Council, board vice chair for Adventure Theater, and as an American Express N-Gen Fellow.

