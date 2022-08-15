Vishay Intertechnology Upgrades 193 PUR-SI Solar Series of Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors With Higher Voltage Ratings

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has upgraded the Vishay BCcomponents 193 PUR-SI Solar series of snap-in power aluminum capacitors with a higher rated voltage of 570 V and a category voltage of 475 V. Targeted at solar applications, the devices offer operation up to 600 V at specific conditions, long useful life, and high rated ripple current up to 2.46 A at +105 °C and 100 Hz.

At 570 V, enhanced 193 PUR-SI Solar series devices feature a maximum operating temperature to +60 °C and endurance of 5000 hours (no ripple current applied). At 475 V, the maximum temperature can be extended to +105 °C, and the useful life is 6000 hours. With their ability to fulfill the open-circuit voltage condition up to 600 V, the components lower the overall cost of solar PV inverters by reducing the number of electrolytic capacitors required, allowing designers to use one capacitor for string input voltages of 600 V and two for 1200 V.

Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case with a pressure relief valve, insulated with a blue sleeve, 193 PUR-SI Solar series capacitors are available in five case sizes ranging from 35 mm by 30 mm to 35 mm by 60 mm. As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the RoHS-compliant devices are ideally suited for DC-Link buffering and filtering applications. In addition to solar PV inverters, typical end products will include industrial motor controls and power supplies.

Device Specification Table:

Case size (D x L in mm) 35 x 30 to 35 x 60 Capacitance range 220 µF to 560 µF Tolerance ± 20 % Rated voltage 570 V Rated temperature range -40 C to +60 C Endurance at rated voltage and 60 °C, no ripple applied 5000 h Category voltage 475 V Category temperature range -40 C to +105 C Useful life at category voltage and +105 C, ripple applied 6000 h Operation up to 600 V and +60 C, no ripple applied(1) > 200 h Ripple current at 100 Hz and +105 °C 1.32 A to 2.46 A Max. ESR at 100 Hz 250 mΩ to 600 mΩ Max. impedance at 10 kHz 150 mΩ to 450 mΩ Sectional specification IEC 60384-4 / EN130300 Climatic category IEC 60068 40 / 105 / 56

(1) Please refer to datasheet

Samples and low quantity demands are available at catalog houses. Production quantities of the upgraded 193 PUR-SI Solar series capacitors are available now, with lead times of 19 to 21 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

