Stream Companies Named to Inc. 5000 List for 15th Time

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, the leading full-service, fully-integrated, data-driven, tech-forward advertising agency, today announced that it was included in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States for the 15th time. Building on 26 consecutive years of growth, the Philadelphia-based advertising leader joins less than 10 U.S. companies who have been recognized in 15 editions of the prestigious Inc. list. Stream Companies’ regular appearances in the Inc. 5000 list demonstrate the organization’s commitment to sustainable long-term growth.



Despite the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stream Companies achieved several key milestones in terms of both business growth and community outreach. The organization’s total headcount doubled from 300 employees to 600 from 2020 to 2022, as the company maintained a remarkable 96% client retention rate. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Stream Companies also maintained commitments to its employees, clients and community through the organization’s “No Streamer Left Behind” initiative, as well as its #PhillyPhights mission to help the local Philadelphia community.

Stream Companies legacy of growth and innovation is driven by the organization’s commitment to equality and inclusion. While half of Stream executives are women, that figure increases to 69% of those holding managerial/leadership positions. Stream invites all employees to come as they are, developing innovative and creative leaders at every level of the company.



“The team at Stream Companies has built an unparalleled legacy of success and growth, which is validated by our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list for the 15th time,” said David Regn, Co-founder and CEO of Stream Companies. “While we are always thrilled to be recognized by leading publications like Inc., we are most proud of the technology and data-driven solutions we deliver to our clients across the country. We look forward to celebrating more achievements in 2022 and in the years to come.”



About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency. With over 26 years of experience in advertising and digital marketing, Stream Companies uses a data-driven and solutions-oriented approach to deliver retail traffic and results to businesses across the U.S.

Stream has partnered with over 2,000 businesses in numerous industries, including automotive, education, healthcare, and finance,. Automotive clients include some of the biggest publicly and privately-owned companies in the United States. To learn more about Stream’s offerings, visit http://www.streamcompanies.com