Ventilators Market to Witness Impressive Expansion of USD 2.61 Billion with a Growing CAGR of 8.1% by 2029, Analyzed by Segmentation, Competitors Analysis, Size, Share and Future Trends

Data Bridge Market Research recently added Global Ventilators Market Study that gives deep analysis of current scenario of the Market size, demand, growth, trends, and forecast. Ventilators Market report contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from Porte's Five Forces analysis. Market definition covered in this Ventilators report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market.

Global Ventilators Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “intensive care ventilators” accounts for the largest product type segment in the ventilators market within the forecasted period owing to the high adoption and hospitalization rates. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

- 2022 to 2029 Base Year – 2021

– 2021 Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:-

Over the years, due to technological breakthroughs such as improved portable ventilators and improvements in the sensor technologies used in ventilators, the ventilators market has grown tremendously. The ventilators market is largely influenced by the surging focus of key players towards technological advances in molecular diagnostics and indulging towards collaboration and partnerships with other organizations. Consequently, the market is being propelled forward with various growth determinants and is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.

The Ventilator is basically equipment which is used in intensive care units to help patients breathe when they are unable to do so on their own. Ventilators can be employed on the system either temporarily or permanently (as in long-term care) and are used across utilized in hospital settings, rehabilitation centers and at home. Mechanical ventilation, an endotracheal tube, and a nasogastric drain are the components of a ventilator. Ventilation devices remove carbon dioxide from the patient's body by supplying oxygen. It is used to keep people alive, but it is not used to treat illnesses or medical disorders. The mechanical ventilation system is used for patients with chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, brain traumas, and strokes.

Some of the major players operating in the ventilators market are

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

ResMed (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand)

Avasarala Technologies Limited (India)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, (China)

Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA (Germany)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Air Liquide (France)

Vyaire (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Hamilton Medical (Switzerland)

Smiths Group plc (U.K)

aXcent Medical (Germany)

Metran Co., Ltd (Japan)

Airon Corporation (Florida)

TRITON Electronic Systems Ltd. (Russia)

Bio-Med Devices, (U.S.)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

HEYER Medical AG (Germany)

Opportunities

Various Advancements in Ventilators

Moreover, various technological advancements such as developing advanced portable ventilators and improvements in the sensor technologies used in ventilators are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Additionally, the developments in non-invasive and microprocessor-controlled portable ventilators will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know this Market size by pinpointing its sub-sections

To investigate the sum and estimation of this Market, contingent upon key areas

To consider the significant players and investigate their development plans

To investigate this Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and furthermore their interest in the whole area

To analyze this market size (volume and worth) from the organization, basic locales/nations, items and application, foundation data

Essential overall this Market fabricating organizations, to indicate, explain, and examine the item deals sum, worth and piece of the pie, market contention scene, SWOT investigation, and improvement plans for future.

To analyze serious advancements, for example, extensions, courses of action, new item dispatches, and acquisitions available.

Segmentation:- Ventilators Market

Product Type

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Modality

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Invasive Ventilation

Type

Adult Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Paediatric Ventilators

Mode

Combined-Mode Ventilation

Volume-Mode Ventilation

Pressure-Mode Ventilation

Other

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Specialty Clinics

Long Term Care Centres

Rehabilitation Centres

Homecare Settings

Ventilators Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Surging Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders

The increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory disorders such as sleep apnea, acute lung injury, and hypoxemia are the most significant factors driving this market's growth. The increasing number of preterm births and rapid growth in the geriatric population are also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth. Moreover, the high prevalence of tobacco smoking which leads to respiratory disease will bolster the growth of the market.

Increased Demand for Home Healthcare

Furthermore, the advantages of home healthcare such as convenience and comfort coupled with the cost advantages are also expected to fuel market growth. Additionally, increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income will lead to high demand for home healthcare, thus acting as a significant driver for the market.

Moreover, the rising awareness among the patients regarding the respiratory diseases also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Ventilators Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Ventilators Market

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Ventilators industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

