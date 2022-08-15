HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Discover Financial Services (DFS) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations.



Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Discover’s statements concerning its compliance with applicable laws and regulations and fulfilment of obligations under consent orders entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to remediate deceptive student loan servicing activities.

Specifically, on July 20, 2022, Discover announced it was conducting an internal investigation into its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters. As a result, Discover decided to suspend until further notice its existing $4.2 billion share repurchase program.

This news sent the price of Discover shares nearly 9% lower on July 21, 2022, wiping out nearly $1.4 billion of shareholder value.

“We’re focused on whether Discover misled investors about the propriety of its student loan servicing practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

