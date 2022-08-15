Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Result of AGM
15 August 2022
At the Annual General Meeting of Downing ONE VCT plc held on 15 August 2022, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 10:30 a.m. on 11 August 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Total
|No. of
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|8,397,400
|734,385
|103,551
|9,235,336
|55,149
|90.93%
|7.95%
|1.12%
|100.00%
|2
|7,630,258
|753,841
|459,573
|8,843,672
|446,813
|86.28%
|8.52%
|5.20%
|100.00%
|3
|8,715,159
|359,846
|206,930
|9,281,935
|8,550
|93.89%
|3.88%
|2.23%
|100.00%
|4
|7,970,016
|937,163
|127,970
|9,035,149
|255,336
|88.21%
|10.37%
|1.42%
|100.00%
|5
|7,907,901
|794,206
|332,699
|9,034,806
|255,679
|87.53%
|8.79%
|3.68%
|100.00%
|6
|7,983,398
|901,282
|207,368
|9,092,048
|198,437
|87.81%
|9.91%
|2.28%
|100.00%
|7
|7,562,036
|901,282
|515,392
|8,978,710
|311,775
|84.22%
|10.04%
|5.74%
|100.00%
|8
|8,106,599
|901,282
|135,163
|9,143,044
|147,441
|88.66%
|9.86%
|1.48%
|100.00%
The Company announced its intention to change its name to Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc on or around 31 August 2022.
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
