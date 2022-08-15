Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Result of AGM

15 August 2022

At the Annual General Meeting of Downing ONE VCT plc held on 15 August 2022, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 10:30 a.m. on 11 August 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of Total No. of Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 8,397,400 734,385 103,551 9,235,336 55,149 90.93% 7.95% 1.12% 100.00% 2 7,630,258 753,841 459,573 8,843,672 446,813 86.28% 8.52% 5.20% 100.00% 3 8,715,159 359,846 206,930 9,281,935 8,550 93.89% 3.88% 2.23% 100.00% 4 7,970,016 937,163 127,970 9,035,149 255,336 88.21% 10.37% 1.42% 100.00% 5 7,907,901 794,206 332,699 9,034,806 255,679 87.53% 8.79% 3.68% 100.00% 6 7,983,398 901,282 207,368 9,092,048 198,437 87.81% 9.91% 2.28% 100.00% 7 7,562,036 901,282 515,392 8,978,710 311,775 84.22% 10.04% 5.74% 100.00% 8 8,106,599 901,282 135,163 9,143,044 147,441 88.66% 9.86% 1.48% 100.00%

The Company announced its intention to change its name to Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc on or around 31 August 2022.

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at