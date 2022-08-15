Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting of Downing ONE VCT plc held on 15 August 2022, all resolutions were passed.

 

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 10:30 a.m. on 11 August 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:

 

 ForDiscretionaryAgainst Withheld
Resolution No.No. ofNo. ofNo. ofTotalNo. of
VotesVotesVotesVotes CastVotes
% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes 
18,397,400 734,385  103,551  9,235,336  55,149
90.93% 7.95%  1.12%100.00% 
27,630,258 753,841  459,573  8,843,672  446,813
86.28% 8.52% 5.20%100.00% 
38,715,159 359,846  206,930  9,281,935  8,550
93.89% 3.88% 2.23%100.00% 
47,970,016 937,163  127,970  9,035,149  255,336
88.21% 10.37% 1.42%100.00% 
57,907,901 794,206  332,699  9,034,806  255,679
87.53% 8.79% 3.68%100.00% 
67,983,398 901,282  207,368  9,092,048  198,437
87.81% 9.91% 2.28%100.00% 
77,562,036 901,282  515,392  8,978,710  311,775
84.22% 10.04% 5.74%100.00% 
88,106,599 901,282  135,163  9,143,044  147,441
88.66% 9.86% 1.48%100.00% 

 

The Company announced its intention to change its name to Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc on or around 31 August 2022.

 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

