Global Dermocosmetics Market Is Expected to Reach $130.46 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dermocosmetics market generated $51.10 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $130.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $51.10 billion Market Size in 2031 $130.46 billion CAGR 11.1% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Product, treatment, distribution channel, enduser, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Growth of the online retail platform Opportunities Gradual shift toward healthy living and long-term skin care among consumers Surge in awareness among consumers towards appearance Restrains Lack of awareness Harmful chemical ingredients

COVID -19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global dermocosmetics market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities including those of dermocosmetics and skin care, which adversely impacted its demand during the pandemic.

Besides, all the offline outlets, shops in malls, and other centres were closed, which further impacted the sales of dermocsometics. This is majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Apart from that, numerous dermocosmetics manufacturers faced adverse problems in acquiring necessary raw materials due to the prevalence of bans on import and export of raw material supplies.

However, the growth of the online shopping and availability of innovative organic products are expected to recoup the growth of the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global dermocosmetics market based on product, treatment, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Based on product, the skin care segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The haircare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the skin segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hair segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the pharmacy and retail stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the clinics, medical spas, and salons segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospital segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analysed in the global dermocosmetics market report include AbbVie, L'Oréal, Beiersdorf, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Estée Lauder Companies,Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GALDERMA, Procter & Gamble,Shiseido Company, and ZO Skin Health Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global dermocosmeticsmarket. These market players have made remarkable use ofnumerous strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry, and to establish a competitive edge in the market. The report assists in analyzingrecent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

