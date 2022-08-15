Disclosure of Voting Rights in Ensurge Micropower ASA - Chair Morten Opstad – 15 August 2022

At the close of business on 15 August 2022, Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company"), held the following voting rights in the Company, for the purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 17 August 2022:

Total 76,468,969 shares or 35.28% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

* Proxy to represent and vote for 73,009,484 shares or 33.68% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close associates.

* Proxy with voting instructions for 3,459,485 shares or 1.60% of the share capital.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com)

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com ( mailto:kevin.barber@ensurge.com )



