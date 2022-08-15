Creta, a Next-Generation Metaverse Gaming Platform, Sold Its First Private NFT Collection in Just Under 26 Minutes

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creta, a metaverse gaming platform built with an application of the cutting-edge blockchain technology Locus Chain, has announced the sell-out of a private collection of NFT assets dubbed Genesis Pass on the 21st of July 2022. The collection of 500 NFTs available for private investors from the territory of South Korea has been purchased within 26 minutes after the official launch. Genesis Pass lives on the Polygon L2 blockchain solution, which shall further be swapped to native NFTs minted in the network of Locus Chain upon the live release of the mainnet of the blockchain, which is expected to occur by the end of 2022.

The launch marked the release of Creta's own marketplace solution that will serve as a library of NFTs linked to both in-game and metaverse assets that will be available for acquisition and listing by the players once the games and the marketplace go live. The collection is poised to reward the early birds, who managed to recognize the potential of Creta at the early stage of its development, with benefits related to the mint price, the number of NFTs that can go in one hand, and other in-game perks in the future.

The collection of 500 NFTs is split into 10 tiers, offering premium land ownership rights, enhanced avatar skin customization, and Genesis Credits that will be airdropped to the holders of Genesis Pass NFTs with an option to be swapped to Creta's utility token Creta Coin. The token is pegged to the value of USD and enables transactions between users on the marketplace.

Following on the success achieved by Genesis Pass, Creta aims to announce more NFT sales, providing the community with an opportunity to acquire these assets. The next sale, scheduled in the early autumn, is expected to feature assets linked to the land of the sci-fi metaverse world to be released in the metaverse called Dayroot.



