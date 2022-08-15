Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Builds Excitement for Legit. Texas. Barbecue. With New Location in Canada

Dallas, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s largest barbecue concept has signed a franchise agreement with Owner Operators Zainab Abba Aji and Sukhwinder Benipal to bring the brand’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ up north to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada! The duo is excited to welcome locals and visitors to Edmonton with open arms as they strive to continue to share our love for Texas-style barbecue and our southern hospitality up north.

On Aug. 12, 2022, the Edmonton Dickey’s Barbecue Pit celebrated the grand opening of its BBQ joint! Calling all barbecue lovers and foodies in Edmonton! You can now get your hands on the best barbecue in the world. The franchisee will also be offering Free Barbecue for a Year for the first 80 customers in line, celebrating 80 years of Dickey’s Barbecue bliss. Hurry in to win FREE BBQ!

Zainab Abba Aji and Sukhwinder Benipal are the two women behind the opening and have long dreamt of a way to serve amazing food. Aji found passion in the kitchen and for food by cooking for the family, always finding a need for creating delicious meals and seeing the subsequent smiles. Benipal has roots in McDonald's and Wok Box and will use that experience to run the new Dickey’s location.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Zainab and Sukhwinder to bring more barbecue to the great people of Canada,” Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. CEO Laura Rea Dickey said . “It’s always exciting to debut our Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to new people, now we have the honor of bringing it to the beautiful and vibrant city of St. Albert. We want Canadians to have a taste of unique and authentic barbecue without crossing the border.”

The soft opening for Alberta’s Dickey’s Barbecue Pit took place on August 11, 2022. This location will feature a Halal Menu featuring alcohol- and pork-free options, while still maintaining our families’ authentic flavors and recipes with the variety of our other BBQ menu items.

With the latest addition, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to move Texas Style BBQ into the international cuisine category. There are plans to further expand in Canada, adding to Dickey’s list of international locations. That’s right, you can also find our BBQ concept across the globe in Pakistan, Japan, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

