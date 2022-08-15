Greystone Appoints Clive Lipshitz Managing Director for New Investment Management Initiative

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Clive Lipshitz has been appointed a Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance Group. In this new role, Mr. Lipshitz will oversee institutional investor outreach and develop a new Investment Management initiative at the firm as it continues its growth and expansion.



Mr. Lipshitz will engage with prospective investors to bring them access to Greystone’s loan and capital market products. In his role, he will also oversee market intelligence and product strategy and development for this effort.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Lipshitz was responsible for strategy and product development at Credit Suisse Alternative Investments and at Brookfield, building 30+ new investment businesses. At Tradewind Interstate Advisors, he advised leading infrastructure, real estate, and private market investment firms. As a guest scholar at NYU Stern, Mr. Lipshitz co-authored a book on infrastructure finance as well as several studies of pension funds published in finance journals and cited in major business media.

“Greystone has a remarkable multi-decade track record of originating, underwriting, and servicing what has become a very substantial portfolio of commercial real estate loans. This portfolio produces highly predictable long duration cash flows with a history of extremely low defaults. We see opportunity in the institutional market as this is the ideal type of investment for investors with liability-driven investment mandates,” said Mr. Lipshitz.

Mr. Lipshitz is based in New York and reports to Jeffrey Baevsky, Executive Managing Director in Corporate Finance at Greystone.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

