Record Numbers of Jeep Enthusiasts Come Roaring Back to Toledo at the Fifth Annual Toledo Jeep Fest

Toledo, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toledo, Ohio – The 2022 Toledo Jeep Fest, presented by Dana Incorporated and ProMedica, posted another record crowd this weekend. Estimates show that more than 70,000 people visited from 37 states, along with Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Netherlands.

The Grogan’s Towne & Charlie’s All-Jeep Parade was also its largest ever, with 1,400+ Jeeps participating in the event. Tourism experts are still calculating the economic impact of the event, but event organizers expect it will be well over $5 million in economic activity spread across Northwest Ohio based.

“This was our best event yet,” said Jerry Huber, a former Plant Manager at Jeep and Toledo Jeep Fest Board Member. “We are celebrating our love of a vehicle, but the event is about people who build Jeeps and people who love them. There’s no better place to do that than the city where the Jeep was invented and where its heart beats every day.”

In addition to the parade, the Vendor Midway was also better than ever, with well-respected and sought-after vendors hailing from all over the U.S. More than 70 vendors including Dana, Rancho, OMIX, Rock Krawler Suspension, Helltraxx, Mopar, and Katzkin will stock the Yark Jeep Vendor Midway in downtown Toledo.

“When we talk to the vendors, they are thrilled with their experience at Toledo Jeep Fest. Customization is a big part of the Jeep culture, and our visitors love to talk shop on the Vendor Midway,” Huber said.

Community support is what fuels Toledo Jeep Fest. That starts with the title sponsors – Dana and ProMedica – and extends to more than 110 organizations that have provided funds or services to support the event. (See list below.)

“Once again this year, our community and sponsors have been amazing,” said Whitney Rofkar, Event Director for Toledo Jeep Fest. “It’s rewarding to see how this vision has grown, and how both the Toledo community and the Jeep community have lent their support to make this happen.”

___________

For information on covering Toledo Jeep Fest, please call Whitney Rofkar at 419-283-7609 or Whitney@ThreadGroup.com.

Attachments