New Bosch Survey Finds that Americans Cook to Preserve Family Memories and Cultural Ties

A majority of Americans continue to cook recipes today that their parents or grandparents made when they were growing up, although many feel they cannot recreate their family recipes due to lack of proper kitchen tools and appliances.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey from Bosch home appliances examining family cooking habits found that Americans love being in the kitchen with their families and use kitchen time as a way to celebrate and learn about their cultural heritage.

The survey of more than 2,000 Americans, including White/Caucasian, Hispanic/Latino, Black/African American and other ethnicities found that one third of Americans view cooking as their fondest childhood memory. This memory is only second to listening to their parents or grandparent’s stories (38%).

From their Abuela’s arroz con pollo to their mother’s chicken and dumplings, 64% of Americans still cook specific recipes today that their parents or grandparents used to make for them as kids. While 56% of Americans are proud to know recipes from their cultural heritage, many Americans (64%) are eager to learn more about the foods and customs associated with their family’s culture.

However, the survey also found that there are barriers to families continuing to preserve their cultural recipes and heritage in the kitchen. Sixty percent of Americans felt they can never make a recipe their relative cooked exactly ‘right,’ with a majority (59%) reporting that not having the right kitchen tools/appliances to make the recipe of the same quality.

“Cooking with family members is a memorable activity for homes across the country,” said Cara Acker, Bosch Senior Brand Manager. “While recipes are passed down and celebrated from generation to generation, modern appliances that offer precision and repeatable results, like those from Bosch, are key to preserving these precious moments in the kitchen.”

Americans continued to agree that consistent and intelligent appliances are essential for preserving cherished family recipes:

Nearly half of Americans believe a cooktop that allows for greater precision and repeatability is the most important feature when preparing a meal. Bosch induction cooktops with FlexInduction® provide precise temperature control to prevent burning, while the cooktops’ ability to boil water 20% faster than gas or electric cooktops simplifies the mundane steps found in many recipes.

Forty two percent of respondents believe that a refrigerator that limits food waste and keeps food fresh is the most valuable part of the kitchen. All-new standard-depth refrigerators from Bosch feature the FarmFresh system to keep produce fresh up to three times longer, preserving fresh ingredients that are essential to creating a delicious meal.

Forty percent of Americans choose appliances with low energy consumption as the most important feature in their kitchens. Choosing Energy Star® certified appliances allow families to stay on top of their energy conservation. Additionally, appliances integrated with Home Connect™ allow owners to monitor and adjust energy usage to avoid peak consumption periods.



The survey also revealed that family time in the kitchen was incredibly important to Hispanic families.

One in three Hispanics grew up eating meals with their families daily.

Nearly 60% of Hispanics say that at least three of their recipes they have on hand are family recipes passed down from generations to generation.

Over 50% of Hispanics say they are eager to learn more about their family’s culture.

Fifty seven percent of Hispanics believe that connectivity is an important part of their kitchen.

Celebrating cooking memories and cultural heritage, while also learning about other cultures through food is reflected by Americans’ pride and eagerness to preserve cultural recipes. Sixty one percent of Americans are proud to know recipes from cultures other than their own and look forward to learning recipes from other cultures to not only expand their own recipe arsenal, but also create new traditions in their kitchen.

