Opening Up the Experience of Korea: LA Philharmonic with Gustavo Dudamel and Pianist Seong-Jin Cho

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 26th, the LA branch of the Korea Tourism Organization participated in the “Beethoven’s Fifths” concerto event to mark the 140th anniversary of US-Korea diplomatic relations. “Beethoven’s Fifths,” the joint performance of the LA Philharmonic and distinguished pianist Seong-Jin Cho opened at the Hollywood Bowl, one of LA’s most famous venues. KTO planned to utilize the increasingly prominent interest in Korean musicians and LA Philharmonic’s world-class reputation to promote tourism in Korea.



The organization operated a promotional booth near the venue entrance and held various tourism activations to be known as “Sip & Taste Korea.” In the booth, KTO staff provided Korean meal boxes comprised of dishes like Tteok-galbi and Japchae due to the massive popularity of Korea’s cuisine in California. Tourism booklets, postcards, and 2,000 traditional fans were also given out for visitors to enjoy under the California sun.

As part of Sip & Taste Korea, premium lunch boxes called “Dosirak” were distributed to about 1,000 VIP guests in the VIP entrance. Reactions behind the Dosirak were sensational as many guests enjoyed the authentic taste of Korea and the history behind each dish. Jennifer, one of the VIP guests, exclaimed that the Dosirak and the tourism hand-outs were like nothing that she had ever seen before and that since she was planning on traveling to Korea soon, this gave her an exceptional taste of what it would be like to visit.

To present Korea’s finest cultural cuisine to 100 VIP guests, KTO invited Kyung-Moon Kim, the first Korean master sommelier, to introduce traditional liquor cocktails and Korean foods at the concert post-reception. Personally introducing the Korean traditional alcohol himself, Sommelier Kim shared the rich story behind what he served, including Mir 22 Soju, one of the most traditional soju.

The post-reception also served a delicious array under the theme of the King’s Table, the typical set of food and drinks that the historical Korean kings used to eat. Dishes like Yakgwa, a snack enjoyed by royal families and aristocrats during the Goryeo Dynasty, were introduced in detail to high-income guests interested in Korean tourism. Seong-Jin Cho also personally joined the post-reception to enjoy the venue and meet with his fans. VIPs participating in the post-reception were recruited through a pre-distributed newsletter for Hollywood Bowl members.

Sip and Taste Korea’s participation in “Beethoven’s Fifths” is one of KTO’s events to provide ways to experience Korean food, music, media, and more. Under the slogan "Travel to Korea Begins Again," more than 8,000 tickets were sold, and the average annual income level of guests was estimated to be $250,000. Yoo-Hyun Jang, executive director of KTO’s LA branch said, "we will promote Korea's tourism and spread the charm of Korea as a post-pandemic tourist destination, especially for the mainstream high-income market.” The event turned out to be such a great hit, a UCLA professor commented that they would use this turnout as one of their case studies.

News Presented by Korea Tourism Organization (english.visitkorea.or.kr)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab8e99cb-28ae-4c49-9ffc-1a0c43a03e9d



