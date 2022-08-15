Seedify Will Release $SNFTS, the Seedify NFT Marketplace Token

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedify, one of the biggest launchpads within the crypto sector, will release $SNFTS, the Seedify NFT Marketplace token on August 31, 2022.





Seedify is one of the leading, notable launchpads and incubators in the crypto industry. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community, and partnership building, and a full support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events are a true treasure to crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.

With a proven success history, Seedify has launched over 50 projects and will now enter the NFT space with an NFT platform and NFT marketplace that will bring a new stream of investment opportunities and will attract new members who are wanting to take advantage of the many opportunities associated with owning and minting NFTs on Seedify's platform.

$SFUND, Seedify's native token has been among the top 7 coins outperforming the market in July. Continuing its performance, within the last week, Seedify celebrated a number of accomplishments namely being listed as one of the top 10 fastest-growing coins on multiple charts, trending for 2 days on Coingecko and CoinMarketCap (two of the biggest ranking websites from cryptocurrencies), and being amongst the top socially active coins on the BSC and Polygon networks.

When $SFUND was originally listed it proved to be the best performing free token distribution of 2021. These initial airdrops saw on average a gain of $18 000 in value and a $350 Million market cap at the 2021 market all-time high.

On the back of $SFUNDS success, Seedify has created $SNFTS, a utility token that will be launched on 31 August 2022, this token will add more utilities to the robust environment Seedify is building. Some of the benefits of the $SNFTS token will be:

Whitelist allocations on NFT launches through Seedify's NFT Launchpad.

50% commission fee reduction in the upcoming Seedify NFT Marketplace.

Better RNG rates for the random NFT drop chances when buying or selling.

Funding the treasury for collaborations, marketing, NFT drops, and expansions.

The burning mechanism for $SNFTS, and the buyback mechanism for $SFUND.

Random NFT drops for those trading in the Seedify NFT marketplace.

Passive income through staking and farming.

Through cultivating farming rewards and high liquidity on $SFUND - $SNFTS pairs, Seedify's goals are to gain higher volumes for both coins, to better entrench themselves within the ecosystem, to unlock shared utilities and to ensure mutual growth between the coins.

Holders can also stake your $SNFTS instead of farming, and still earn passive income.

Seedify is planning a reach of at least 100 000 unique NFT community members with the $SNFTS airdrop.

There is also a very prominent, auto-burning mechanism engrained within $SNFTS, as well as an auto-$SFUND buy-back mechanism.

The $SNFTS airdrop will take place on the 31st of August 2022 and will be claimable on Seedify's website.

For PR inquiry, please contact info@finpr.agency, https://finpr.agency

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SeedifyFund/

Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/seedifyfund

Telegram: https://t.me/seedifyfundofficial

Medium: https://seedifyfund.medium.com/

Media Contact

Brand: Seedify Fund

E-mail: laura@seedify.fund

Website: https://seedify.fund/

SOURCE: Seedify Fund