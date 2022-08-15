Associa Sponsors 38th Annual National Night Out

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to continue its support of National Night Out (NNO), an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood safety. As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa works closely with its community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, that educates parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety.

Associa helped sponsor NNO’s 2022 national event, which took place on August 2nd, and will also sponsor its 2022 Texas event on October 4th. As part of the August event, more than 20 Associa branches staged 88 public safety events at communities managed by the company. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items were provided to NNO event attendees who went to both Associa-managed and non-Associa managed community safety events. For the upcoming October event, 36 NNO events are confirmed in Associa-managed communities with more being planned.

NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and on military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. Millions of neighbors in thousands of communities host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and related events that feature safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, and visits from emergency personnel. The program’s goal is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness to help make them safer, more caring places to live.

“Associa is proud to be the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of National Night Out,” said Andrew Fortin, Esq., Associa Senior Vice President, External Affairs. “In addition to managing communities, our continuing goal is to bring neighbors together so that they feel safe and supported in their homes.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa