Digital Signage Solutions Market Size is projected to reach USD 44.84 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A digital signage solution is a system that enables the dynamic display of advertisements and other data on a network of digital screens. A digital signage solution is the advertising approach of showing dynamic messages on a digital device. Additionally, it can display announcements, news, and even films to customers. Video and data streaming is one of the essential components of the digital signage system software, which enables users to broadcast video to any digital device. Digital signage solution software can be implemented in various locations, including airports, restaurants, workplaces, and schools. In addition, rising advertising demand in the public and private sectors drives the expansion of the worldwide digital signage solutions market.





Increasing Advertising Demand in Public and Commercial Sectors to Drive the Global Digital Signage Solutions Market

Digital signage solutions are gaining popularity in the public and private sectors for various reasons. Digital signage systems are a cost-effective method for enterprises to connect their clients and communities, whether for advertising or providing information. Government entities employ digital signage solutions to facilitate advertising, awareness, and information dissemination. Numerous commercial organizations are implementing digital signage systems to promote their company. It has been reported that its global reach is expanding due to the increasing number of diverse locations where it can be installed, such as retail stores, retails, shopping centers, and other public places for advertising, as well as displaying product information, instructions, directions, entertaining content, and much more. Digital signage solution in the commercial realm is a fantastic way to display content and interact with your audience while driving operational results and attracting foot traffic by acting as a visual billboard, displaying advertisements for current or upcoming sales, or broadcasting messages to potential customers. Increasing advertising demand in the public and private sectors drives market expansion.

Opportunities for the Global Digital Signage Solutions Market Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries to Increase Infrastructure and Advertising Demand to Provide

Rapid urbanization refers to the spread of suburbs and cities at a rapid rate. This growing urbanization offers new opportunities to raise the need for infrastructure and advertising in developing nations. As the number of urban residents rises, so do their purchasing power and desire for luxury items. Large corporations are currently seeking to boost their share of ad income by investing in these nations alongside their respective governments. Some major corporations, such as Google and Facebook, invest in emerging areas and report significant growth in advertising revenue. In addition, the expanding initiatives for developing smart cities worldwide are creating enormous prospects for the market for digital signage systems.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 44.84 Billion by 2030 CAGR 11.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Software Type, Service Software Type, Verticals, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors NEC Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Signagelive, Omnivex Corporation, STRATACACHE (Scala), Broadsign International, Navori Labs, Intuiface, Mvix, Inc., NoviSign Digital Signage Solution Inc., Four Winds Interactive. Key Market Opportunities Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries to Increase Infrastructure and Advertising Demand Key Market Drivers Increasing Advertising Demand in Public and Commercial Sectors

Regional Insights

By region, the global digital signage solutions market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

North America accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The market size estimations for digital signage systems in North America reflect a considerable growth rate due to the widespread usage of digital billboards to advertise products and services and the expansion of the retail industry. The technological breakthroughs in display, communication, and monitoring have made hitherto pricey equipment accessible to a broader audience. The United States is the most significant contributor to the digital signage advertising market due to digital signage companies' enhanced research techniques and technology. In addition, the high adoption rate of digital signs led to a boom in sales, which contributed significantly to price reductions. Additionally, several municipal governments are attempting to implement the smart cities idea—such instances fuel the market growth in North America.

Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 12965 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The growth in transport networks, public infrastructure, and new commercial buildings creates more opportunities in the European market. All kinds of public transportation employ digital signage to draw passengers' attention. It can deliver real-time location and context awareness for advertising and traveler information. In addition, many educational establishments, including schools and corporate campuses, have adopted digital signage systems as a standard. Aside from this, football is the most popular sport in the United Kingdom, and many stadiums and clubs utilize digital signs screens. In addition, fans like to watch sports in stadiums or arenas, which has prompted many broadcasters, venues, and teams to employ screens to broadcast commercials, information, and content regarding their future events. Such applications fuel the regional market demand.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing. Numerous growing nations, such as India, Singapore, and Japan, are anticipated to contribute to expanding the Asia-Pacific digital signage market for brand promotion. Many industrialized countries have migrated mainly from conventional methods of acquiring information to a 'more modern approach. This explains why this market is one of the most promising because it's understood by consumers who are routinely advertised to through technology. India is predicted to hold the most significant market share among all nations in the area due to the presence of the most substantial gems and jewelry sector.





Key Highlights

The global digital signage solutions market Size was valued at USD 18,375 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 49,195 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

was valued at USD 18,375 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 49,195 million by 2030 at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on software type , the global digital signage solutions market is segmented into edge server software, content management system, and others. Content management software accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

, the global digital signage solutions market is segmented into edge server software, content management system, and others. Content management software accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By service software type , the global digital signage solutions market is segmented into installation services, maintenance and support services, and others. The installation services segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

, the global digital signage solutions market is segmented into installation services, maintenance and support services, and others. The installation services segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By verticals, the global digital signage solutions market is segmented into retail, corporate, BFSI, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.





Competitive Players in the global digital signage solutions market

NEC Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Signagelive

Omnivex Corporation

STRATACACHE (Scala)

Broadsign International

Navori Labs

Intuiface

Mvix, Inc.

NoviSign Digital Signage Solution Inc.

Four Winds Interactive





Global Digital Signage Solutions Market: Segmentation

By Software Type

Edge Server Software

Content Management System

Others

By Service Software Type

Installation Services

Maintenance And Support Services

Others

By Verticals

Retail

Corporate

BFSI

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT



Market News

March 2022 - STRATACACHE announced a partnership with NCR Corporation to deliver engaging menus, compelling offers, and best-in-class service.

- STRATACACHE announced a partnership with NCR Corporation to deliver engaging menus, compelling offers, and best-in-class service. February 2022 - Broadsign International announced a partnership with Clear Channel Europe to enable media buyers to tap into Clear Channel's 3000+ digital Out of Home screens in the UK via Clear Channel LaunchPAD.

- Broadsign International announced a partnership with Clear Channel Europe to enable media buyers to tap into Clear Channel's 3000+ digital Out of Home screens in the UK via Clear Channel LaunchPAD. March 2022 - Navori Labs announced an introduction of QL 2.7, a Digital Signage Solution software with an expansive suite of new features that cross all core software elements.





