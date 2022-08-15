Electronic Paper Display Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surface of an electronic paper display is electrically charged and duplicates the appearance of ink on paper. The electronic paper display (EPD) is used for e-books, electronic newspapers, portable signs, and folding displays. Due to their enhanced characteristics, such as readability in direct light (indoor and outdoor environments), low power consumption, lightweight, durability, and convenient construction, EPDs have significantly advanced display technology. The primary benefits of electronic paper over conventional LCD screens are its paper-like reading and low power consumption.
EPDs are also being implemented for retail and transportation uses, such as bus stops and rail information boards. In Japan, for instance, E-Ink Holdings and Papercast have developed a solar-powered electronic paper passenger information display technology for a smart bus stop project. The Jerusalem Transportation Master Plan Team (JTMT) has implemented solar-powered e-paper displays in bus stop passenger information systems. In addition, the rising demand for information on the go, the increasing number of electronic readers, and the development of easy-to-use display devices are important drivers driving the need for the electronic paper display market.
Technological Innovations in E-displays Propel the Global Electronic Paper Display Market
EPDs have significantly advanced display technology due to enhanced characteristics, such as readability under direct light (indoor and outdoor conditions), lower power consumption, lighter weight, greater durability, and convenient construction. The primary advantages of electronic paper over conventional LCD screens are its paper-like readability and low power consumption. Companies like E Ink Holdings Inc. remained committed to advancing EPD goods and technologies. In addition to consistently expanding EPD module technology, the business has committed itself to develop color EPD technology. As the product applications and ecosystem of e-paper technology continue to evolve, the company plays a crucial position in the total supply chain. It remains a significant vendor in terms of technology and production capacity through constant innovation and investment of resources.
Development of Smart Cities to Offer Robust Opportunities
In the future, the growth of smart cities is projected to present a substantial potential for market participants. E-paper displays can complement smart city and green mobility concepts, which have enormous market growth potential. Leading e-paper display producer E Ink Holdings Inc, for example, has enjoyed significant growth for its products, including the recently announced Kaleido color e-paper display, and has opted to increase capacity by a factor of ten to meet the demands of the expanding market.
Regional Insights
Europe occupies the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. In the region, e-ink signage is not restricted to outdoor signs but includes indoor signs. Opticon, a provider of scanning solutions, digital signage, and electronic shelf labels, offers a variety of e-paper display-based Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and colorful signs for creating a unique retail and warehouse environment. ESLs are utilized in mobile shops, pharmacies, point-of-sale systems, food retail, home appliances, warehouses, industries, and room signs. In addition, European market participants have been introducing EDP-based mobile phones and tablets to the market, fostering market expansion.
North America is the second-largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 1556 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.5%. Due to the high tablet adoption rate, North America is one of the leading markets for e-paper displays. The North American e-paper display market is growing speedily due to technological improvements, favorable environmental impact due to much less energy usage than other display technologies, and an increase in application areas. With the added feature of being legible in direct sunlight, e-paper could be a desirable addition to the wristwatch market, particularly for outdoor use.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. This is attributable to increasing investment in industrial sectors and various applications. In the region, electronic paper displays (EDPs) are utilized in multiple industries. The region is also a leader in the retail sector's electronic display paper technology integration. The region's market participants have been continuously innovating to introduce improved items. For instance, in April 2021, Guangzhou OED Technologies Inc., a Guangdong, China-based provider of electronic-paper displays, debuted one of the world's thinnest electronic price tags in collaboration with a Fujian, China-based producer of electronic price tags. Such occurrences boost the market's expansion.
Key Highlights
- The global electronic paper display market size was worth USD 1,767 million in 2021. It is expected to reach a market value of USD 5,220 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
- By end-user, the global electronic paper display market is segmented into Consumer Electronics (Wearable, E-readers, Mobile Devices, etc.), Retail (Dividers, Electronic Shelf Displays), Institutional (Signage, Posters, etc.), and Others (Media & Entertainment, Transportation, Industrial/Smart Packaging, Healthcare, Architectural Applications). Consumer Electronics occupies the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
- Plastic Logic GmbH
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
- Clear Ink Displays
- Pervasive Displays (SES-image tag).
- Toppan Printing Co. Ltd
- LANCOM Systems GmbH
- Adafruit Industries
- Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd
- Microtips Technology
Global Electronic Paper Display Market: Segmentation
By End-user
- Consumer Electronics (Wearable, E-readers, Mobile Devices, etc.)
- Institutional (Signage, Posters, etc.)
- Retail (Dividers, Electronic Shelf Displays)
- Others (Media & Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial/Smart Packaging, Architectural Applications)
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Market News
- In May 2022, E Ink (8069. TWO), the founder, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, announced the debut of the ALTERIC NOTE for the Japanese Business to Business (B2B) market by their customer ITOCHU Corporation.
- In April 2022, E Ink introduced E Ink GalleryTM 3, the next generation of color ePaper for the eReader and eNote sectors.
- In April 2022, E Ink launched E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus five-color ePaper. Spectra 3100 Plus adds bright orange to the previous generation's four colors (black, white, red, and yellow). The combination of five vivid and saturated colors creates a more eye-catching display, which will help retailers improve their marketing and advertising performance. E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus offers a variety of display sizes, including 1.64-inch, 2.36-inch, 3-inch, 4.37-inch, 7.3-inch, and 8.14-inch, allowing retailers to choose a suitable length of five-color ePaper for different application scenarios.
News Media
Demand From Medical Industry and Investments in R&D Will Drive Global Cyclic Copolymer Market
Glass for Dual Uses Such as Display and Privacy, Expected to Drive Panel Glass Market
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
