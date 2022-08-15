Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.68%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uterine, ovarian, and cervical cervix cancers are the most common in women. Cervical cancer ranks fourth among women's cancers. Gynecological cancers result from epigenetic factors, inherited mutations, and transcriptional deviations. The genomic and molecular framework of gynecologic cancers is critical for developing effective biomarkers for detection and prevention, molecular profiling, and personalized treatment strategies. In the past, gynecological cancers were analyzed using Sanger sequencing, which examined tiny DNA fragments (DNA). Next-generation sequencing, microarray, and polymerase chain reaction have helped decipher gynecological cancers' molecular profiles.





Growing Lifestyle-Related Diseases and Product Development Drives the Global Market

Next-generation cancer diagnostic tests are expected to be in high demand due to the increasing prevalence of oncology diseases and the hectic lifestyle that has become more stressful due to the consumption of full drinks and smoking. The development of this industry segment is expected to be positively influenced throughout the forecast period because these tests are expected to allow for an early diagnosis of a variety of cancers and an accurate prognosis of the disease's progression.

Several large companies' development and introduction of new products are expected to impact this market significantly. For this market, this is a significant factor that is likely to lead to lucrative growth opportunities in the future. The companion diagnostics market is expected to be characterized by high-value growth opportunities over the forecast period due to the rapid development of companion diagnostics and their implementation in the delivery of personalized and advanced genomic medicine.

Growing Accuracy in Laboratory Tests Create Tremendous Opportunities

Advanced workflow systems and revenue generation are expected to increase as diagnostic laboratories and integrated during the forecast period. Automated laboratory systems are developed and implemented throughout the forecast period. There will be an increase in the number of technologically advanced products being commercialized due to this shift from traditional laboratory testing to rapid point-of-care testing. This will be due to the change from traditional laboratory testing to rapid point-of-care testing. Manufacturers will have many options in the market as a result of such factors.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 5.45 Billion by 2030 CAGR 10.68% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Application, Cancer Type, Function , Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Agilent Technologies, Inc., ARUP Laboratories, BGI Genomics, CENTOGENE N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Key Market Opportunities Development of More Accurate Laboratory Test to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Diseases to Support Market Growth

Creation and Continuous Improvement of New Product Offerings to Propel Growth

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, North America is most dominant in the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market. It is anticipated that the market for cervical cancer diagnostics in North America will record profitable growth throughout the forecast period. This results from establishing various cancer care programs to assist lower-income demographics.

Asia-Pacific will record significant growth in the Next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period. It is anticipated to be one of the regions with the highest growth rate in this industry, and its growth is expected to occur at a profitable rate.





Key Highlights

The global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on product type , it is anticipated that the pap smear segment will contribute significantly to the market's overall growth during the forecast period.

, it is anticipated that the pap smear segment will contribute significantly to the market's overall growth during the forecast period. Based on the application , it is anticipated that the diagnostic center segment will account for a considerable portion of the overall market during the forecast period.

, it is anticipated that the diagnostic center segment will account for a considerable portion of the overall market during the forecast period. North America dominates the forecast period's global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market.





The key players in the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market include

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

BGI Genomics

CENTOGENE N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing

qPCR & Multiplexing

Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)

Protein Microarrays

DNA Microarrays

By Application

Biomarker Development

CTC Analysis

Proteomic Analysis

Epigenetic Analysis

Genetic Analysis

By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

By Function

Therapeutic Monitoring

Companion Diagnostics

Prognostics

Cancer Screening

Risk Analysis

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

Jun 2022, Agilent Announces New Oligonucleotide Analysis Software for Biopharma Research





News Media

Here is All You Need to Know About Cancer

Precision Cancer Therapy has been Instrumental in the Growing Adoption of PGX Technologies





