Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.68%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uterine, ovarian, and cervical cervix cancers are the most common in women. Cervical cancer ranks fourth among women's cancers. Gynecological cancers result from epigenetic factors, inherited mutations, and transcriptional deviations. The genomic and molecular framework of gynecologic cancers is critical for developing effective biomarkers for detection and prevention, molecular profiling, and personalized treatment strategies. In the past, gynecological cancers were analyzed using Sanger sequencing, which examined tiny DNA fragments (DNA). Next-generation sequencing, microarray, and polymerase chain reaction have helped decipher gynecological cancers' molecular profiles.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/next-generation-gynecological-cancer-diagnostics-market/request-sample
Growing Lifestyle-Related Diseases and Product Development Drives the Global Market
Next-generation cancer diagnostic tests are expected to be in high demand due to the increasing prevalence of oncology diseases and the hectic lifestyle that has become more stressful due to the consumption of full drinks and smoking. The development of this industry segment is expected to be positively influenced throughout the forecast period because these tests are expected to allow for an early diagnosis of a variety of cancers and an accurate prognosis of the disease's progression.
Several large companies' development and introduction of new products are expected to impact this market significantly. For this market, this is a significant factor that is likely to lead to lucrative growth opportunities in the future. The companion diagnostics market is expected to be characterized by high-value growth opportunities over the forecast period due to the rapid development of companion diagnostics and their implementation in the delivery of personalized and advanced genomic medicine.
Growing Accuracy in Laboratory Tests Create Tremendous Opportunities
Advanced workflow systems and revenue generation are expected to increase as diagnostic laboratories and integrated during the forecast period. Automated laboratory systems are developed and implemented throughout the forecast period. There will be an increase in the number of technologically advanced products being commercialized due to this shift from traditional laboratory testing to rapid point-of-care testing. This will be due to the change from traditional laboratory testing to rapid point-of-care testing. Manufacturers will have many options in the market as a result of such factors.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 5.45 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|10.68% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Technology, Application, Cancer Type, Function , Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Agilent Technologies, Inc., ARUP Laboratories, BGI Genomics, CENTOGENE N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Development of More Accurate Laboratory Test to Boost Market Opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
|Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Diseases to Support Market Growth
Creation and Continuous Improvement of New Product Offerings to Propel Growth
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/next-generation-gynecological-cancer-diagnostics-market
Regional Analysis
During the forecast period, North America is most dominant in the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market. It is anticipated that the market for cervical cancer diagnostics in North America will record profitable growth throughout the forecast period. This results from establishing various cancer care programs to assist lower-income demographics.
Asia-Pacific will record significant growth in the Next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period. It is anticipated to be one of the regions with the highest growth rate in this industry, and its growth is expected to occur at a profitable rate.
Key Highlights
- The global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
- Based on product type, it is anticipated that the pap smear segment will contribute significantly to the market's overall growth during the forecast period.
- Based on the application, it is anticipated that the diagnostic center segment will account for a considerable portion of the overall market during the forecast period.
- North America dominates the forecast period's global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/next-generation-gynecological-cancer-diagnostics-market/request-sample
The key players in the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market include
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- ARUP Laboratories
- BGI Genomics
- CENTOGENE N.V.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Invitae Corporation
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- OPKO Health, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segmentation
By Technology
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- qPCR & Multiplexing
- Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)
- Protein Microarrays
- DNA Microarrays
By Application
- Biomarker Development
- CTC Analysis
- Proteomic Analysis
- Epigenetic Analysis
- Genetic Analysis
By Cancer Type
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
By Function
- Therapeutic Monitoring
- Companion Diagnostics
- Prognostics
- Cancer Screening
- Risk Analysis
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
- Introduction
- Market Definition
- Market Scope
- Research Methodology
- Primary Research
- Research Methodology
- Assumptions & Exclusions
- Secondary Data Sources
- Market Overview
- Report Segmentation & Scope
- Value Chain Analysis: Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market
- Key Market Trends
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of Substitution
- Threat of New Entrants
- Competitive Rivalry
- Market Share Analysis
- Technology Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Market Size & Forecast
- Protein Microarrays
- Market Size & Forecast
- Introduction
- Application Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- Biomarker Development
- Market Size & Forecast
- CTC Analysis
- Market Size & Forecast
- Introduction
- Regional Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- America
- North America
- U.S.
- By Technology
- By Application
- Canada
- By Technology
- By Application
- Mexico
- By Technology
- By Application
- Latin America
- By Technology
- By Application
- Europe
- Market Size & Forecast
- Germany
- By Technology
- By Application
- France
- By Technology
- By Application
- The U.K.
- By Technology
- By Application
- Italy
- By Technology
- By Application
- Spain
- By Technology
- By Application
- Rest of Europe
- By Technology
- By Application
- The Asia Pacific
- Market Size & Forecast
- Japan
- By Technology
- By Application
- China
- By Technology
- By Application
- Australia
- By Technology
- By Application
- India
- By Technology
- By Application
- South Korea
- By Technology
- By Application
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- By Technology
- By Application
- The Middle East & Africa
- Market Size & Forecast
- Saudi Arabia
- By Technology
- By Application
- South Africa
- By Technology
- By Application
- Kuwait
- By Technology
- By Application
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- By Technology
- By Application
- Introduction
- Company Profile
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- ARUP Laboratories
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- BGI Genomics
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/next-generation-gynecological-cancer-diagnostics-market/toc
Market News
- Jun 2022, Agilent Announces New Oligonucleotide Analysis Software for Biopharma Research
News Media
Here is All You Need to Know About Cancer
Precision Cancer Therapy has been Instrumental in the Growing Adoption of PGX Technologies
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market: Information by Neoantigen Type (Synthetic Long Peptide, Tumour cell), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Transdermal), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Treatment Planning Systems And Advanced Image Processing Market: Information by Components (Treatment Planning Software), Technique (3D Image Reconstruction), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Radioligand Therapy Market: Information by Product (Approved Products, Potential Pipeline), Indication (Prostate Cancer), Biomarker, and Region — Forecast till 2030
Acellular Therapy Market: Information by Application (Cardiology, Hepatology, Neurology), Scaffold (Cell Laden Hydrogel), Disease (Cancer, Parkinsons), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Information by Product type (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), Applications (Breast cancer, Lung cancer), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market: Information by Offering (Product, Service), End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories), and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter