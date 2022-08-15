Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR), Announces All-time Record First Half 2022 Revenue of $9,300,000, a Year-over-Year Increase in Revenue of 86%

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), a leading Private Jet Charter Company , announces that the Company booked an all-time record $3,800,000 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, a year-over-year increase of 59%. For the first half of 2022, the Company booked in excess of $9,300,000, a year-over-year increase of 89%. The Company continues with its tremendous growth trend as the demand for private air travel shows no signs of slowing down.



The Company expects continued growth throughout the remainder of 2022. Sales increases are being driven by pent up demand due to Covid. In addition, the cost of fuel and the cancellation of commercial flights due to a pilot shortage increased JETR’s revenue as well. The Company sees its first-time passengers rapidly becoming repeat customers to enjoy their new-found benefits of the convenience and luxury in private air travel.

Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR stated, “We are proud to announce our record $9,300,000 revenue in the First Half of 2022 , and our continued growth in the private jet industry. The demand for private jets is skyrocketing and we expect that demand to continue to grow for many years to come. Many travelers who have been sitting on the sidelines, who have now received the Covid vaccine, are looking to get away after being cooped up for so long. We are seeing tremendous demand in Europe this summer. We look forward to our continued success and our hard work to serve our clients with all their private travel needs and we look forward to building a fantastic company in the private aviation industry.”

In addition, the Company has finished its audit for 2019, 2020 and 2021, and is working diligently to pursue an up-list onto the NASDAQ in the next few months.

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsinternational.com/ and https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/ . Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company- https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j# .

